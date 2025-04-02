A Marvel Geek’s Review of ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ (with spoilers)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter.

I had rarely watched any of the trailers for “Brave New World” before watching it in the theater, so I wasn’t sure what to expect. This movie certainly exceeded my expectations and I loved how it felt like a classic Marvel movie. It was action-packed and connected heavily to older movies like “Captain America: Civil War”.

Harrison Ford’s acting blew me away. Seeing him on screen as Ross again was so exciting. Throwback to “Captain America: Civil War,” Team Iron Man wanted to sign the Sokovia Accords and Team Cap did not. For those who don’t know, signing the Sokovia Accords would give the government control of the Avengers. As someone that sides with Team Cap (and Sam Wilson, who was on Team Cap as well,) I view Ross as untrustworthy. It was surprising to see him as president, but we find out the truth about his scheme later on. When Ross first told Wilson he wanted the Avengers to get back together, this was a huge surprise, considering that Ross put him in jail along with the others on Team Cap due to the events of Civil War.

We find out later that this was only something he wanted to do to further his political status. Wilson was invited to the White House to hear Ross speak about adamantium. This touches on the subject of the celestials in “The Eternals”. We see the first glimpse of the new “Celestial Island” that was left after the events of “The Eternals”. On this island is adamantium, which is said to be an element that is stronger than vibranium. This made me think of the Wakandans and what would happen if this new element fell into the wrong hands, because whoever got ahold of this would have an upper hand against the Wakandans. To this White House meeting, Wilson brought the new Falcon, Joaquin Torres, and Isaiah Bradley, the first super soldier. At this meeting Isaiah was framed; he had been mind-controlled to shoot at President Ross. After this, they put him in jail. This was hard for him, as he had been locked up earlier in his life for years. Sam was dedicated to proving him innocent.

During this search to find who was behind this, Ross was being controlled by an unknown character who wants his demise. He has no choice but to listen, or his reputation will be ruined by this character. This character lures him into making countless political mistakes that turn the country against America. While Ross is struggling with these political issues, Wilson and Torres search for information. They eventually find a significant location: “Camp Echo One”. They break into a government building here using Redwing’s help and found a lab. They see the pills that Ross has been taking so they take them for testing. They also find a person locked away, but not a normal person… they learn that he has a powerful mind. Ross used him to win the presidential campaign because his mind is so powerful he can see outcomes in percentages. He had been a slave to Ross, and Ross was becoming a slave to him. He had been identified as Samuel Sterns. Sterns then escaped the camp.

After Sam has a trusted friend test these pills, it is revealed that they were filled with a significant amount of gamma radiation. Stern had permanently changed Ross by building up his tolerance to gamma radiation. Any Marvel fan knows the significance of gamma radiation in Banner’s story. We get to the end of the story where Stern ruins Ross’s White House conference and makes him so mad and stressed that he turns into Red Hulk because of the gamma radiation. Wilson has to fight him, and they end up near a row of cherry blossom trees where Ross and his daughter Betty used to go on walks. Wilson calms him down, and his daughter Betty appears. We learn Ross had become president for her. He wanted to prove to her that he was a changed man.

Finally, after these events, Isaiah was released from prison because it was revealed that he was set up and brainwashed. Ross was put into jail in the “Raft”, which is in the middle of the ocean. This is the same place that Ross had imprisoned Wilson and the others for not agreeing to and breaking the rules of the Sokovia Accords. It was satisfying to see this scene. Stern was also imprisoned with Ross. In the post credit scene, Stern warns Wilson of other beings, specifically in the multiverse. Who will protect the Earth from these threats?

Final Thoughts

Harrison Ford’s acting kept me interested the whole time. It was so fun to see Ross on screen again. The Bucky cameo toward the end of the film was awesome—I know we all miss him. It was brief, but I was happy to see him on screen again. What surprised me was that he is running for congress. I wonder how he got here, but I am sure we’ll get the answer in “Thunderbolts” this May. Danny Ramirez was excellent as the Falcon. Seeing him grow into the Falcon from “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” to now is such a great character arc. He appears confident in his role and is enthusiastic. He also evokes Peter Parker with his playful and adventurous attitude.

Overall, this movie was so exciting and kept me on the edge of my seat. I can’t wait to see the future of these characters. Steve Rogers’ absence is felt , but I’m happy that he gave the shield to someone as trustworthy as Sam Wilson. I know that he will only continue to honor the title of Captain America.