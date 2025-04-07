“5 Delicious Chocolate & Fruit Cocktails for Galentine’s Day”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

1. Chocolate Martini

Everyone has been obsessed with the espresso martini… but have you ever tried the Chocolate Martini? This drink is sweet enough to give to any Valentine you may have and has just five ingredients: 1-ounce chocolate liqueur, 1-ounce creme de cacao, 1-ounce vodka, 1/2 ounce half-and-half, and cocoa powder.

To start, you’ll need a bowl to hold the cocoa powder and another for the chocolate liqueur. Take your glass and dip the rim into the chocolate liqueur and then into the cocoa powder creating a chocolatey dusted rim for your beverage. Next, add the remaining chocolate liqueur, Creme de Cacao, vodka, and half-and-half into a shaker with ice, shaking the liquids until chilled. Lastly, pour the mixture into your festively rimmed glass and enjoy!

2. Strawberry Sangria

What goes better with chocolates than strawberries… or a Strawberry Sangria that is! This classic yet delicious recipe yields 6 servings for you and your Galentines and requires 1 bottle of chilled dry rosé wine, and ½ cup triple sec– Cointreau or Grand Marnier. For dry ingredients, you’ll need 4 cups of fresh strawberries, 1 handful of mint leaves, 1 sliced orange, 1 sliced lemon, and 2 tablespoons of granulated sugar.

First, slice your strawberries and throw them into the blender, but do not blend. Sprinkle the strawberries with sugar, and let the mixture sit at room temperature for 20 minutes. After your mixture has sat, add ½ of your wine in with the strawberries and sugar and blend until smooth. After you reach the desired consistency, strain the liquid through a strainer into a pitcher to remove the strawberry seeds, using a spatula to ensure you get all of the mixture. Once you are finished straining, add the rest of the wine to the pitcher along with the orange and lemon slices. Make sure to stir the mixture before refrigerating for at least 1 hour but no more than 4 before serving in an ice-filled glass!

3. Sweetheart Cocktail

A Sweetheart drink to share with the sweetest girl you know. This drink is meant for two and needs 1 ⅓ ounce sweetened cranberry juice, 1 ounce ketel one vodka, 1 ounce rose petal liqueur, and ½ ounce lime juice.

To prepare this boozy drink, all you need is to shake all of the ingredients together (with ice) and then strain into a pre-chilled glass. Simple and delicious!

4. Clover Club

The Clover Club cocktail is sure to bring you and your girlies some luck this Valentines day! For this unique one person recipe, you’ll need 2 ounces gin, ½ ounce lemon juice, ½ ounce raspberry syrup and 1 egg white.

To begin, put all of the ingredients into a shaker and shake dry (no ice). You will know that you are done with the dry shake when the consistency is frothy and once you reach the desired texture, add some ice and shake a second time to chill your drink. Once your beverage is chilled to your liking, strain into a glass of your choice and drink up your luck!

5.Cranberry Orange Crush

What better way to celebrate Galentine’s than to talk about your crush’s? This two serving of Cranberry Orange Crush cocktail is sure to get the conversation flowing and requires 1 orange, 2 ounces vodka, 1 ½ ounces orange liqueur, ¼ cup cranberry juice and ½ cup soda water.

To begin this recipe, you will need to peel and juice the orange. After that, combine the vodka, orange liqueur, cranberry juice and freshly squeezed orange juice into a shaker and shake until it is well combined. Once you are done mixing, strain the concoction into glasses with ice and make sure to top it off with soda water before enjoying!