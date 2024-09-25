You’re in Posvar Passage and Suddenly… WTF Even is the Pitt Bike Cave?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

For the uninitiated, walking through Posvar passage and suddenly seeing a room full of bikes may create more questions than it answers. Is it Bike Jail? Why do they have so many bikes trapped in there? Is that where they put all the poorly parked bikes? Sequentially, the answer to these questions is: no, you’ll see, and no.

The Pitt Bike Cave is a place of creation, reformation and community. Operating in an open-air environment, the Pitt Bike Cave and its trained student bike mechanics help you with any bike problems. When asked for a comment they summed themselves up pretty cleanly:

“The bike cave is a student initiative dedicated to making cycling more accessible to folks on campus and the surrounding communities. We are founded on the principle of being a co-op, a space where people come together to exchange ideas and knowledge. We are an inclusive space open to folks of every spoke. Our main goal is to get people on bikes.” @PittBikeCake on Instagram

In a world where the car is king, it can seem difficult to break into the world of alternative transportation; but it doesn’t have to be! Bike-ability in Pittsburgh has been on the up in recent years. With new bike lanes literally being added daily, Pittsburgh is becoming easier and safer to bike in. If you’re not sure about committing to a bike, try on POGOH for size. If you’re a Pitt student, you get free 30-minute rides (which the Bike Cave can help you access!).

“But POGOH isn’t near me and I don’t have a bike!” Well, do you want one? They can help you with that; whether it’s fixing up a cheap bike from FreeRide, or tuning up a new one, the Bike Cave is there for that exact reason. Getting started with biking doesn’t have to be scary! It can be fun, and it opens up a community of people that you may never have had access to.

By using transportation that isn’t a car, you’re showing the people who have control over infrastructure that safety and convenience are important for everyone. You may not HAVE to bike, but doing so makes it easier for those who have to. When you think outside the car, you help not only yourself but also your community.

Operating hours for the Pitt Bike Cave are 12:00-4:00 pm Monday- Friday, with appointments available outside hours through their Instagram DM (@PittBikeCave). They also lead fun group rides around the city.

Interested in becoming a bigger part of bike culture at Pitt? Consider joining the Cycling Club at Pitt (@cycling_club_pitt). Not interested in biking, but don’t wanna drive? Complete Streets at Pitt (@StreetsAtPitt) focuses on bike, pedestrian, and bus advocacy.