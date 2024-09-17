This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

What’s your favorite scary movie? As the fall chill continues to settle in and we creep closer to Halloween, it’s the perfect time to check out some lesser-known gems that belong in your spooky season rotation. From slashers to comforting back-to-school films and television series, here’s a list of movies that may become your new favorites, beyond Gilmore Girls or Halloweentown.

Scream Queens (Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV)

Maybe avoid this 2 season-long whodunit if you’re rushing a sorority this semester, as the Scream Queens series revolves around a serial killer targeting the fictional Kappa Kappa Delta house. From the same creators of American Horror Story and Glee, the show is a blend of horror and comedy, made memorable by its unique characters and witty writing. The star-studded cast includes Emma Roberts, Glen Powell and Jamie-Lee Curtis, with appearances from Ariana Grande and Nick Jonas.

Election (Prime Video, MGM+)

This 1999 black comedy takes place at the beginning of the school year, following high-strung student, Tracy Flick, as she campaigns for student-body president. Flick is used to using unethical tactics to get her way but is faced with an obstacle when her government teacher convinces a popular student-athlete to run against her. A petty feud between Flick and her teacher ensues, as we dive deeper into each of their lives. This film is a perfect watch for the beginning of the semester, as well as this election season, as it presents an interesting allegory regarding politics and morals.

Lisa Frankenstein (Prime Video)

Calling any Chappel Roan fans! If you’re a fan of the Midwest Princess, you will love Lisa Frankenstein – a campy, horror comedy following a teenager and her crush, who happens to be a Victorian-era corpse. This movie has everything: goth fashion, teen angst and Cole Sprouse. From the writer of Jennifer’s Body, Lisa Frankenstein will surely become a cult classic with time. It takes place in the 1980s, made obvious by its neon color palette, and pays homage to many of the cult horror films of the time, most notably Heathers.

Clue (Prime Video, Pluto TV, Sling TV)

Based on the popular board game, Clue follows the mysterious murder of Mr. Boddy. Taking place at his own dinner party, Mr. Boddy’s guests – Mrs. Peacock, Miss Scarlet, Mr. Green, Professor Plum, Mrs. White and Col. Mustard – try to figure out who the killer is. Each member of the cast gives an entertaining and hilarious performance and captures the essence of playing a board game with your friends. If you’re not a fan of scary movies, Clue is the perfect family-friendly watch for the Halloween season.

Fear Street Trilogy (Netflix)

There are three installments to Leigh Janaik’s Netflix horror trilogy, and each film takes place in a different year: 1994, 1978 and 1666. Each movie blends the slasher movie genre with drama and comedy, and the first two films take great inspiration from horror movies of the 90s and 70s. Each movie is connected by a small, cursed town that the characters try to put an end to. Overall, the trilogy is a must-watch for horror fans, as it weaves horror, nostalgia, and a gripping plot.