Women & Black Owned Businesses To Support This February And March

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Black History Month and Women’s History Month are celebrated all year long here at Her Campus. But in a timely celebration of both, we’re spotlighting some of our favorite women and Black-owned businesses!

Saie This fan-favorite dewy, natural-looking makeup brand was founded by Lainey Crowell, who has served as the CEO since the brand launched in 2019. With a focus on sustainability and clean ingredients, Saie is a one-of-a-kind makeup brand. And as someone who recently started using Saie products, I can attest that they are 110% worth it; their Dew Blush is probably my favorite makeup product ever as it’s easily blendable, feels good on my skin, and lasts all day long. Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty, owned and founded by Rihanna, is best known for its high-quality products and inclusive offerings. The brand offers a significantly more inclusive shade range than many other makeup brands, offering options for all skin tones. Fenty also offers a wide variety of products, as it has expanded beyond merely Fenty Beauty into Fenty Hair, Fenty Skin, and Fenty Eau du Parfum. Hanni Created by Leslie Tessler, this body and skincare line is intended to make self-care both easy and elevated. Their bestseller, the Shower Salve, offers in-shower hydration for your skin, effectively working as lotion you can easily and quickly apply in the shower. As a college student, this kind of product can be an essential for rushed and busy mornings. Miss Jessie’s Founded by sisters Miko and Titi Branch, this hair care brand is named for their paternal grandmother who would create concoctions for their curly hair at her kitchen table when they were young. Featuring stylers, cleansers, conditioners, treatments, moisturizers, and hair oils, this brand has something for everyone. And as someone who regularly uses Miss Jessie’s products, especially the Jelly Soft Curls gel, I can attest that these products not only work well but also leave your hair feeling nourished and refreshed. Megababe A body care brand intended to let everyone live a more comfortable life, Megababe was founded by Katie Struino in 2017. The brand offers traditional products like deodorant, while also offering more innovative products (and my personal favorites) like the Thigh Rescue Stick that prevents chaffing, and the Blade Bar which can be used in place of shaving cream and provides a softer shave. Partake When you’re a person with multiple allergies, it can be hard to find treats you can actually enjoy. However, Partake, founded by Denise Woodard, offers snacks and sweet treats that are free of gluten and all 14 major allergens, and that taste good too!

Hopefully this list left you with some new inspiration, and perhaps a few things in your shopping cart!