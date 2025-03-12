This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

Though it’s often referred to as a walkable city, I sometimes find myself wondering where the best places are to go for a nice walk in Pittsburgh. Growing up, I was surrounded by trees; the city was an unfamiliar terrain that felt dull and monotonous at first. But in the last year and a half, I’ve made an effort to get outside — even in the colder months — and my wanderlust has paid off. Here’s my list of the best places to walk in Pittsburgh:

North Oakland Though it may not sound exciting, North Oakland is one of my favorite and most frequented walks. It’s accessible from campus, so if (like me) you don’t have a car, it’s an easy go-to. I typically start on Fifth Ave and walk toward Centre Ave, passing Carnegie Mellon and student houses on Dithridge St. There are pretty churches, and the streets are quiet. It’s peaceful. When I get close to Centre Ave, it gets busier, and that’s when I turn around; but I never go back the exact way I came. Panther Hollow Panther Hollow is a place that I wholeheartedly believe every Pitt student should visit. Past Schenley Park and Phipps Conservatory is a maze of woods that takes me back to my high school cross-country trails. Whether you’re there for a short or long walk, there are plenty of paths to take. Personally, I wander off in a random direction and let the universe decide how long my walk will be. Of course, I only do this in broad daylight. But at any time of day, it’s a great place to explore trees, streams, and a lovely pond home to many ducks. Point State Park A little further away is a landmark most Pitt students are familiar with. Right by Acrisure Stadium, Point State Park is where the Ohio River splits into the Monongahela and the Allegheny. To me, a calming afternoon is a stroll along the water with a view of Pittsburgh’s famous yellow bridges. It’s even more beautiful in the spring when the fountain is in full effect. Grandview Ave If you’ve ever been on the incline, you’ve been up to Mt. Washington. From there, you can stop at observation decks and take in a view of the city. If you’re interested in a longer walk from there, Grandview Ave spans miles, and while it is slightly uphill, the sights are rewarding. From the relaxing trip that is the incline to the beautiful homes at the top of the hill, this is a choose-your-own-adventure journey. Frick park I’ve saved the largest public park in Pittsburgh for last because most students likely won’t make the trip. But if you have a car and a love of hiking, Frick Park is for you. Its 644 acres are home to clay tennis courts, baseball fields, a nature center, and the gorgeous Nine Mile Run trail (which, oddly enough, is 3.5 miles long). As ecological restoration work has taken place on its grounds for the past 25 years, there’s lots to appreciate about the historic park.

For more hiking trails, there are online guides that might be of interest to you. But for the casual wanderers, my advice is simple: Pick a direction and start walking!