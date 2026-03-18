What Your Favorite ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Mom Says About You

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Reality TV doesn’t just reveal secrets, it reveals so much about us. The mom you gravitate towards on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives probably reflects some of your personality, your values, and maybe even your coping mechanisms. Whether you’re drawn to vulnerability, loyalty, ambition, or chaos, your favorite mom will say something about you.

Taylor Frankie Paul

You are one of the biggest believers in redemption arcs. You are not scared of messy growth. You understand that people are layered and flawed, and you’re drawn to authenticity over fake friends. You appreciate vulnerability with your loved ones and think healing is more interesting than being perfect. You also love a good comeback story and love to hear the newest gossip. Feeling deeply and expressing openly are very important aspects of your relationships. You probably see yourself as evolving and you root for anyone who is brave enough to do the same.

Whitney Leavitt

You are a strategic and perceptive person. You notice dynamics in every room you step into. Social hierarchies, tone shifts, and subtexts are all things you look for in everyday interactions. You prioritize your reputation and how you are presenting yourself. Regardless of outside forces, you prioritize your peace and pursue your own ambitions. Like Whitney, you value loyalty (but remember everything). You always think before you speak and believe there is always more going on beneath the surface. You might not always be the loudest in the group, but you are rarely unaware.

Jen Affleck

You lead with your heart. Relationships matter deeply to you. You believe in commitment and long-term loyalty. You always try to see the good in people, even to a fault. You give those who wronged you grace even sometimes more than people deserve. Family and stability are very core disciplines in your everyday life. You are the type who wants things to work and you don’t give up easily.

Layla Taylor

You value your independence. You respect individuals who carve their own path and stand confidently in it. Strength and self-sufficiency are your core principles. You don’t constantly need validation from others. You radiate calm and grounded energy, even when life throws you chaos. Individual growth is quiet rather than loud. You are less about chaos and more about clear answers.

Mayci Neely

You are the mom friend of the group. You value your role as the emotional anchor for the group. Unnecessary drama is not your thing, but somehow you always get pulled into mediating it. Seeing both sides to a story is important to you and you care deeply about fairness within your groups. You value your peace but you don’t stand for lies being spread. You are confident in your strong intuition about people and their actions. You’re grounded and your friends rely on that

Mikayla Matthews

You are soft but value your strength. You’re observant and emotionally aware. Keeping your circle small is important to you. You prefer meaningful conversations over loud scenes. While protective of your peace, you are not against sticking up for your friends. One of your core principles is valuing authenticity over popularity. You don’t need to dominate the spotlight to make an impact in your day-to-day life,

Miranda McWhorter

You are a very curious person and independent-minded. You don’t automatically accept group narratives and like to decide your circle for yourself. One of your principles is practicing autonomy and appreciating nuance. You are not afraid to change direction when something is not going your way. You believe that personal growth can mean changing your life’s direction. Unlike others, you are not easily boxed in with society’s beliefs and stereotypical friend groups.

Jessi Ngatikaura

You are drawn to bold energy and unapologetic ambition. If Jessi is your favorite, you admire individuals who know what they bring to the table and aren’t afraid to own it. You value your hustle and entrepreneurial drive. Confidence is a skill you build, not something you wait for. You are not intimidated by strong personalities and confront them when they go against what you believe in. Valuing independence and self-sufficiency is important to you. You understand that being likable isn’t always the goal. Being secure with yourself is one of your most important ideals. At your core, you don’t shrink to fit in.

Demi Engemann