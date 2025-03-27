What Your Favorite Comfort Show Says About You

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever thought about what your favorite show says about you? Probably not, but I definitely have! I think someone’s favorite show says a lot about a person’s character. From childhood sitcoms to reality television, each show has its own personality and demographic, and it totally reflects who you are! People tend to find comfort in their favorite shows because they can relate to the characters or even because the plotline is so crazy that it makes your day-to-day life look so much easier. Regardless, your favorite show is one of those things that makes you, you.

The office

The Office is a fan favorite through many generations. From Gen X to Gen Z, this show has captured the hearts of many. The show shows a humorous and interesting dynamic between coworkers. If The Office is your fav show, you have an elite sense of humor. You put your work and academic life before relaxing. You tend to be a little reserved when making new friends, but once you get comfortable, you become the life of the party!

Love is blind

This heartfelt reality TV show gained momentum during COVID-19. Originally released in February 2020, Love is Blind has grown in popularity and now has eight seasons. If this is your fav show, then you are a fan of an exaggerated lifestyle. You love that reality TV stars have unrealistic lives. You tend to be an extrovert and love a cozy night in watching the drama unfold! Reality TV is your go-to because of its spontaneous nature. You are up to any adventure that life throws at you!

friends

Friends is a heartwarming comedy series that, once you watch it, you can not get enough of! The series follows a group of friends through relationships, drama, and day-to-day life. Friends is a show that gets you through the downs in life. You are an optimistic person who looks forward to the beauty in life. You love to have a cozy night with your besties and binge-watch your favorite shows and movies. Most importantly, you are always the person your friends can depend on.

schitt’s creek

Just like Schitt’s Creek, you are a remarkable find. Unlike the previous shows, Schitt’s Creek isn’t as popular and well-known. This show always fills you with laughter after a long day. You love to hear about everyone’s day and make everyone in your group feel included. You are big on trying everything at least once (foods, games, places, etc.)! While you are a big going-out person, you also are a huge fan of nights in with your closest friends.

full house

This childhood classic is your all-time favorite! Even though it was originally released in 1987, you have watched every season! You only ended up watching this classic sitcom because your parents allowed you to stay up late one night. Ever since, you have fallen in love with this show and its family dynamic. You tend to be the father/mother of your friend group. You make sure to be ready for anything. You are the reason that everyone is on time for any event. You might not watch this show as much as you used to, but when you are feeling nostalgic, this is your go-to show.

grey’s anatomy

It is one of the longest-running television series, and you can not get enough of it! You love the predictability of the show. Each episode has its own medical emergency while balancing the characters’ drama. You love having a set schedule in your day-to-day life. You are calm under pressure and always have a plan of action. You are either a pre-med or liberal arts major (there is no in-between). Grey’s Anatomy is the only show you can talk about for hours and never get bored!

The kardashians

If your favorite show is The Kardashians, you are definitely the life of the party! You love going out and hanging out with your friends. The unrealistically lavish life of the Kardashian/Jenner family keeps you on your toes. You love that life is unpredictable, and you can take whatever life throws at you. You are a social butterfly who can talk to anybody. As a social butterfly, your love language is giving gifts and spending quality time with your loved ones.

Outer Banks

Outer Banks was your lifeline during quarantine. After its release in April 2020, you immediately fell in love with the show. You fell in love with its characters and the spontaneous action. You are a go-with-the-flow kind of person and never leave a friend behind. The world is your oyster, and you want to travel wherever life takes you. Whether in an urban city or along the coast, you are still a bright sun of energy. Along with the characters of Outer Banks, you are down for any crazy, life-changing journeys thrown your way.

The summer i turned pretty

You heavily connect with the characters in The Summer I Turned Pretty. You definitely see parts of yourself in one or more characters. As expected, summer is your favorite season. As summer’s biggest fan, you can not wait to be on the beach. You love the feeling of sand between your toes and the sound of waves crashing against the shore. You wear your heart on your sleeve; however, this is not a bad thing! You are emotionally intelligent and can always lend a helping hand to those who are struggling.

