What To Know About Super Bowl LX

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’ve closely followed the entire 2025-26 NFL season or are just tuning in, chances are you’ll be watching Super Bowl LX on February 8th. The NBC broadcast is expected to exceed last year’s viewer count of 127 million, making it the most-watched television event in the United States for almost all of its 60 years.

This weekend, the Seattle Seahawks face off against the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, at 6:30 PM Eastern Time (3:30 PM local time). This is the second time these two teams have played each other in the Super Bowl—in 2015, the Patriots beat the Seahawks 28-24 with an interception by Malcolm Butler at the 1-yard line in the last 20 seconds of the game. Moments like that are what make sports worth watching.

More than a decade later, both teams have undergone major rebuilds, leaving fans wondering if this year’s matchup will be as close as it was then. The answer? Maybe not. ESPN favors the Seattle Seahawks, with their Power Football Index granting them a 60.2 percent chance of victory. However, if there’s anything I’ve learned this season, it’s that football is unpredictable, so I wouldn’t count the Patriots out just yet.

The New England Patriots

After two consecutive years with a disappointing 4-13 record, the Patriots have made a comeback. Their quick turnaround is in part a credit to second-year QB Drake Maye, who was the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. During the regular season, Maye led the league in completion percentage, passer rating, and yards per attempt; not to mention he broke a record for the longest run (37 yards) by a Patriots QB in postseason history.

Not only is Maye one of the youngest MVP candidates in NFL history, but he is also beloved by fans. To glimpse into his cult of personality, take the nickname they’ve given him: Drake “Drake Maye” Maye. Even his wife, Ann Michael Maye, has gained over 400 thousand followers on Instagram and been called “the Queen of New England” on more than one occasion.

But to give Maye all the credit (and by that, I of course mean Ann Michael) would be remiss. Former linebacker Mike Vrabel, who won three Super Bowls alongside Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, has spent the last year coaching the Patriots back into a championship team. His connection to the franchise and hands-on coaching style have undoubtedly made a difference in New England.

With Head Coach Mike Vrabel and his star QB, the Patriots *may* have entered a dynasty that could rival the Brady-Belichick era. But the question remains: Is this young, albeit powerful team, strong enough to defeat Seattle’s unstoppable defense?

The Seattle Seahawks

Just as New England’s offense is beginning to parallel its former glory, Seattle’s defense has become reminiscent of its ultra-successful “Legion of Boom” ten years ago. Led by safeties Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas, along with cornerbacks Richard Sherman and Brandon Browner, the iconic secondary anchored the most effective defense in the NFL from 2012-2015, earning the Seahawks their sole Super Bowl championship against the Broncos in 2013.

Once the “Legion of Boom” had fallen, it took Seattle some time to rebuild. The real change came when they hired Head Coach Mike Macdonald (previously the Ravens’ defensive coordinator) in January 2024. Since then, the team has transformed completely.

At the end of the 2025-26 regular season, the Seahawks’ “Dark Side” defense was ranked first in the league. Of course, GM John Schneider should get his dues for crafting a roster that would match Macdonald’s scheme. Players worth noting are All-Pro corner Devon Witherspoon and rookie safety Nick Emmanwori, but the entire defense works seamlessly together every game.

When it comes to their offense, the Seahawks are not without talent. At the helm is two-time Pro Bowl QB Sam Darnold, who, like Maye, is starting in the Super Bowl for the first time in his career. But what makes Darnold so impressive is how he’s persevered throughout career struggles. The Jets drafted him in 2018 as the third overall pick, but he only spent two years with them before being traded to the Panthers…a year later, it was the 49ers, then the Vikings, and now the Seahawks.

In 2024, Darnold was named the Most Improved Player by the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA), but was traded by Minnesota anyway due to an unfortunate end to the season. Lucky for Seattle, Darnold has consistently achieved high passer ratings this year, even breaking franchise records. He’s also the first ever QB to record consecutive 14-win seasons with different teams. It helps to have WRs like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Rashid Shaheed, who are hitting career highs with the Seahawks.

What to look out for

After a tumultuous postseason, NFL fans could not ask for a much better Super Bowl matchup than this. Mike versus Mike. Maye versus Darnold. A high-powered offense versus a rock-solid defense. On Sunday, only one team can take home the Lombardi Trophy—and despite what’s on paper, there’s no way to know which city will be parading in the streets on Monday.