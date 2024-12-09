This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Spotify Wrapped is officially here. After weeks of anticipation, music lovers can reflect on their year in listening, including their top artists, songs, and genres.

Here is my 2024 wrapped:

5 Seconds of Summer “Instant Crush” – Daft Punk Charli xcx “Everything is Embarrassing” – Sky Ferreira The 1975 “The Only Difference…” – Panic! at the Disco Vampire Weekend “Rush” – Troye Sivan Panic! at the Disco “Von Dutch” – Charli xcx

5 Seconds of Summer managed to steal my top spot for the third year in a row, even surpassing the impact of Charli xcx’s brat summer. The 1975 has become a guilty pleasure of mine (thanks, Matty Healy), so I’m not surprised they took the third spot. Vampire Weekend showed up in my Wrapped for the first time, because they released one of the best, and most underrated, albums of the year – Only God Was Above Us. As for Panic! at the Disco, don’t judge me…

You might see my top songs and assume I’m stuck in the 2014 Tumblr era, but that’s part of the beauty of Spotify Wrapped: it exposes you. Yes, most of the artists on my Wrapped peaked 10 years ago, but it could be worse. Take this Twitter user, for example, whose entire top 5 songs were sung by Timothee Chalamet’s Willy Wonka.

Moving on from my results, here’s a quick roundup of what some of our HC Pitt writers listened to this year.

Ava Smith

Ariana Grande “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Ariana Grande Drake “eternal sunshine” – Ariana Grande Sabrina Carpenter “bye” – Ariana Grande Billie Eilish “Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter Gracie Abrams “L’AMOUR DE MA VIE” – Billie Eilish

Julia Kahn

Morgan Wallen “‘98 Braves” Taylor Swift “Fall in Love” – Bailey Zimmerman Luke Combs “Cruise” – Florida Georgia Line Megan Maroney “The Kind of Love We Make” – Luke Combs Olivia Rodrigo “Love You Anyway” – Luke Combs

Sienna Walenciak

The Beatles “California Dreamin’” – The Mamas and The Papas Fleetwood Mac “Going to California” – Led Zeppelin Yusuf / Cat Stevens “Wild World” – Yusuf / Cat Stevens The Mamas & The Papas “Ventura Highway” – America, George Martin Creedence Clearwater Revival “Me and Bobby McGee” – Janis Joplin

Finally, Grace Lucas’s top artists were Taylor Swift and Noah Kahan and Liv Paoletti’s top artist and song was Benson Boone and his track Beautiful Things.

Clearly, there is a diverse taste in music HC Pitt, ranging from pop to country to folk and classic rock. Spotify Wrapped may just be another one of the app’s marketing campaigns, but it serves as a reminder that music is personal yet universally unifying. Here’s to another year of discovering, streaming, and loving music!