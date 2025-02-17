What Does The Fashion Industry Have In Store For 2025?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The fashion industry is an ever-changing whirlwind. Whenever I open social media, I see a new trend starting and another trend ending, a resurgence in clothes that went out of style two decades ago, and a new style that I did not even know existed. 2025 will most definitely be filled with new, unique, and shocking fashion shifts, and these are my predictions.

Are Skinny Jeans Back? Alix Earle shocked us all when she posted herself in skinny jeans. We have all gotten used to comfortable, baggy, low rise-jeans ever since skinny jeans went out of style in 2019. Unfortunately to all the baggy-jean lovers, Alix Earle made skinny jeans look good again, because despite their discomfort, they hug your legs in the best possible way. This has me wondering what rise jean will stay in. I just got hooked on low-rise after being a strict high-rise girly, and now I cannot imagine being suffocated by skinny or high-rise denim. the return of Oversized Purses We all saw the microtrend with micro purses, but who wants to carry an accessory that you cannot even fit a lip gloss in? In 2025, we are moving towards practicality, and with that, we are bringing back purses that you can fit all of your needs into. I want to be able to fit a few lip gloss options, my camera, phone, wallet, earbuds, and a perfume in my bag, and a mini purse will not do. Here’s to hoping that practicality wins and oversized purses come back into style! A new going-out wardrobe? Lately, many girls have started to stray away from the wear-as-minimal-clothing-as-possible vibe and into a classy and chic, yet sexy vibe. Instead of wearing a top equivalent to a bikini, many girls have started to opt for a top with a little more coverage. A fun off-the-shoulder, an asymmetrical look, or a long-sleeve moment that looks stylish and ready for a night out. Sexy will never go out of style, but I predict we will start to transition into a different kind of sexy in 2025. Sleek Style – Are Metallics In? Sleek and crisp looks, between the slick-back epidemic, the occasional wet-look, pin-straight hair, and sharp cutouts, have been popping in and out of style. I think metallics will enter the mix, but not in an overwhelming or tacky way. I can imagine fun metallic pants, a shiny top, a party purse paired with a slick back hairstyle, or a dress with intense cutouts for a special occasion, adding to the preexisting sleek style. Expression Through Fashion Fashion has always been a way for people to express themselves. Right now, everything fashion-wise has been very out there, and people tend to wear whatever they would like. There has been an overarching wear-what-makes-you-happy theme throughout the fashion industry right now, and I hope that this grows even more in 2025. Personally, I tend to stray away from patterns and towards bright, vibrant colors, which I think fits my personality. Others avoid bright colors and adore patterns, and all of these styles tend to be celebrated equally, which I hope is a mindset that continues throughout this year.

Overall, I cannot wait to see what is in store for fashion in 2025 and if my predictions come true!