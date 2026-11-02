What Did HC Pitt Wear For Halloween?

Last weekend was college’s biggest event ever: Halloweekend. Us in Her Campus at Pitt obviously had to show out! Read about the creative costumes we wore last weekend, and get some inspo for next year’s Halloween festivities. Check out our Instagram and TikTok @hercampuspitt for more awesome costume content!
Julia, President
Costume #1: Pirate
Costume #2: British Royal Guard
Costume #3: Sofia the First – part of a duo costume with Princess Amber
Amanda, Vice President
Costume #1: Woodstock – part of a duo costume with Snoopy
Costume #2: Shrek
Emma, Head Editor
Costume #1: Dorito
Costume #2: Rachel Sennott, specifically her look from this interview
Costume #3: Ava Daniels from Hacks
For my third costume, I needed an inexpensive short wig without bangs — really difficult to find! I ended up using this wig from Amazon and cutting it into a bob; it’s a great base wig available in many colors for almost any costume.
Ava, Social Media Manager
Costume #1: Mavis from Hotel Transylvania
Costume #2: Masquerade Ball (with Marina!)
Costume #3: Vanellope from Wreck-It Ralph
Marina, Social Media Manager
Costume #1: Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Costume #2: Masquerade Ball (with Ava!)
Costume #3: Catwoman, specifically Zoë Kravitz’s bandit hat look
Jessie, Writer
Costume #1: EVE from WALL-E
Costume #2: Playboy Bunny – check out Jessie’s recent article about the history and reclamation of the Playboy Bunny!
Kelly, Writer
Costume #1: Fortune Teller
Costume #2: Race Car Driver
Kelly used this knit poncho from Windsor to complete her first look. This is a really great option to spice up your going-out tops even outside of Halloweekend.
Vera, Writer
Costume #1: Pikachu
Costume #2: Betty Boop
Costume #3: Fluttershy from My Little Pony
Costume #4: Leopard
Vera used this makeup palette from UCANBE Makeup to get the perfect look for each costume. She also wore another great wig that you can use if you’re looking for something longer with curtain bangs.
Kaitlyn, Writer
Costume #1: Tinker Bell
Costume #2: The Honey Nut Cheerios bee
Costume #3: Elphaba
Her Campus at Pitt had a great time dressing up this Halloweekend. See you for next year’s costumes!