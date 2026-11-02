What Did HC Pitt Wear For Halloween?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last weekend was college’s biggest event ever: Halloweekend. Us in Her Campus at Pitt obviously had to show out! Read about the creative costumes we wore last weekend, and get some inspo for next year’s Halloween festivities. Check out our Instagram and TikTok @hercampuspitt for more awesome costume content!

Julia, President

Costume #1: Pirate

Costume #2: British Royal Guard

Costume #3: Sofia the First – part of a duo costume with Princess Amber

Amanda, Vice President

Costume #1: Woodstock – part of a duo costume with Snoopy

Costume #2: Shrek

Emma, Head Editor

Costume #1: Dorito

Costume #2: Rachel Sennott, specifically her look from this interview

Costume #3: Ava Daniels from Hacks

For my third costume, I needed an inexpensive short wig without bangs — really difficult to find! I ended up using this wig from Amazon and cutting it into a bob; it’s a great base wig available in many colors for almost any costume.

Ava, Social Media Manager

Costume #1: Mavis from Hotel Transylvania

Costume #2: Masquerade Ball (with Marina!)

Costume #3: Vanellope from Wreck-It Ralph

Marina, Social Media Manager

Costume #1: Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Costume #2: Masquerade Ball (with Ava!)

Costume #3: Catwoman, specifically Zoë Kravitz’s bandit hat look

Jessie, Writer

Costume #1: EVE from WALL-E

Costume #2: Playboy Bunny – check out Jessie’s recent article about the history and reclamation of the Playboy Bunny!

Kelly, Writer

Costume #1: Fortune Teller

Costume #2: Race Car Driver

Kelly used this knit poncho from Windsor to complete her first look. This is a really great option to spice up your going-out tops even outside of Halloweekend.

Vera, Writer

Costume #1: Pikachu

Costume #2: Betty Boop

Costume #3: Fluttershy from My Little Pony

Costume #4: Leopard

Vera used this makeup palette from UCANBE Makeup to get the perfect look for each costume. She also wore another great wig that you can use if you’re looking for something longer with curtain bangs.

Kaitlyn, Writer

Costume #1: Tinker Bell

Costume #2: The Honey Nut Cheerios bee

Costume #3: Elphaba

Her Campus at Pitt had a great time dressing up this Halloweekend. See you for next year’s costumes!