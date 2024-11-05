Welcome to Falk: Health Sciences Library Reopening

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

For those who might not be familiar, Pitt’s Oakland Campus is home to the Falk Health Sciences Library. It’s a library designed for students of the health sciences from all different disciplines, and open to non-health sciences students as well. The library has been open under renovation for several years now, but is looking to open fully very soon. As a student employee, I wanted to give you all a sneak peek into what’s new, what’s changing, and some of the many resources that the library has to offer!

I, like many Pitt students that I know, am constantly struggling to find a place to sit, especially a comfortable and quiet place to study, which is even more difficult when trying to study with friends. Luckily, the Health Sciences Library is a bit of a hidden gem in this aspect. We currently have 5 small and large group study rooms available for students to book, but three more small group rooms will be available, as well as two large quiet study rooms with comfortable booth seating. Outside of study rooms, there will be lots of tables and study carrels, perfect for studying alone or with friends. Anyone interested in reserving one of the group study rooms that are currently available can check out the booking website here.

Outside of study space, there are some exciting new resources that will be available. First, the Emerging Technology Lab will have virtual reality equipment available for students to use, as well as anatomy simulation tables that will be open to use for practice or study. Anyone interested in virtual reality can also check out the Main Desk and our Technology offerings, where we have VR headsets and equipment that can be checked out, among many other things. The Media Production Studios will also be opening, which feature 2 small recording studios and a larger studio with professional lighting and cameras.

In terms of other technology that will be available within the library, we have both black and white and color printing stations, desktop computers, document scanners, and a Braille embosser will be available for students to use in the new space. All of this will be in addition to the technology that we have available for students and faculty to check out, regardless of their connection to the health sciences. The full list can be found on our technology webpage here, but a few of the things that you can find are

MacBooks and Dell Laptops

Windows SurfacePros

Wacom Cintiq drawing tablets

Charging cables and adapters

Bluetooth and wired headphones

Podcasting kit with microphones and sound mixing equipment

Digital cameras

Film scanners

We also have our own rare book collection, with a dedicated space that will be opening with the rest of the library. The collection focuses on rare and archival medical and medically related texts. Anyone who is interested in a specific text or would like to reference one will be able to make an appointment to view it, much like Archives and Special Collections works in Hillman.

The Falk Health Sciences Library is truly a great resource and place to study for students and faculty. Although some of our services are restricted to health sciences students, there is so much we have to offer to anyone outside the field as well, and even more so with the extended space opening up some time soon. Many Pitt students don’t realize that the library exists at all, and many that do think that there is restricted access to the library as a whole. Although it might be a little bit of a trek from the main campus to where we’re located in Scaife Hall, we would absolutely love to have you if you ever make it up here, regardless of what you’re studying. And, if you’re desperate for somewhere to study but can’t make the walk, I recommend the Upper Campus 10B shuttle. It will drop you off right across the street from the main entrance to the building, where you can easily take an elevator down to the Mezzanine floor and come right in.