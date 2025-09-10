Upcoming Pittsburgh Concerts To Spend All Your Money On

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One thing you need to know about me: I love concerts. When I first moved to Pittsburgh, I was aghast at the concert options. I grew up within easy travel distance to New York City, so my concern was always snagging a ticket, never whether artists would even come to our town! It was really a culture shock. Probably just not many artists were touring during my first semester, but I also didn’t know where to look for concerts. This semester, though, Pittsburgh is full of big-name concerts! And I know where they’re held! I created this list of can’t-miss acts playing in the Steel City until December, so if you’re looking for a fun night out this semester, go to one of these shows!

Malcolm Todd

Date: September 15 Venue: Stage AE You may recognize Malcolm Todd from his TikTok-viral songs “Art House” and “Chest Pain (I Love),” whose music falls under the indie bedroom pop genre. He’s also the younger brother of Audrey Hobert, a longtime friend of Gracie Abrams, who recently came out with her own album.

Conan Gray

Date: September 16 Venue: Petersen Events Center Conan’s fourth studio album, “Wishbone”, dropped last month, and Pittsburgh—more specifically, Pitt’s campus!—is one of the first stops on his tour. I already got my tickets, so catch me in pajamas as per Conan’s requested dress code.

Lucy Dacus

Date: September 24 Venue: The Benedum Center One third of boygenius, Lucy Dacus is most known for her solo hit single “Night Shift.” I have seen Lucy perform once before, and it was a captivating and magical show. I secured tickets again, and I am so thrilled! Pittsburgh is the final stop on her tour, and it’s sure to be spectacular.

MARINA

Date: September 29 Venue: Stage AE Previously known as Marina and the Diamonds, MARINA has a beautifully eclectic song style labeled as bubblegum pop, artpop, or experimental pop. You may recognize her songs “Bubblegum B*tch,” “Primadonna,” and “Oh No!” I believe her performance is bound to be full of energy, and I’m contemplating buying tickets to this show as I’m writing this.

Lorde

Date: October 3 Venue: Petersen Events Center I remember hearing “Royals” on the radio all over when it first came out, and Lorde has still been delivering great music since then. This show is for her most recent album, “Virgin,” and you guessed it—I also have tickets!

sombr

Date: October 5 Venue: Petersen Events Center Rising singer sombr is known for power ballad–esque songs like “undressed” and “back to friends.” He released his debut album just a couple of weeks ago, and is also barely 20, so I’m already behind on my dreams of being a popstar…

T-Pain

Date: October 7 Venue: Stage AE T-Pain’s name is undoubtedly famous, and his innovative AutoTune sound is widely recognized. If you don’t, you should definitely check out his show! This tour celebrates 20 years of music from T-Pain, so you’ll get to hear stuff from more than just one main album.

Aly & AJ

Date: October 14 Venue: Stage AE Aly & AJ have been the soundtrack to basically everything on Disney, so if you need nostalgic feelings to distract you from midterms, this concert is perfect for you.

Violent Femmes

Date: October 15 Venue: Stage AE If all of these modern pop/rap artists aren’t your scene, the Violent Femmes are also going to be in town! They’re playing two of their most popular albums in full, which is a cool way to structure a concert and would make for a unique night of 80s rock.

Tate Mcrae

Date: October 15 Venue: PPG Paints Arena Tate has been a silent hit maker for almost a decade, but has recently cemented herself as a pop dancer icon. From videos I’ve seen of this tour, she is a phenomenal performer. BRB, going to hop in my sports car right now to speed to this concert.

Mumford & sons

Date: October 19 Venue: PPG Paints Arena After a long week of concerts, you can relax to folk music for the night with Mumford & Sons. Their storytelling and unique tone are instantly recognizable, plus the concert isn’t sold out, so the tickets aren’t crazy expensive!

Jensen Mcrae

Date: October 20 Venue: Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall I wanted to add this niche artist to this list to showcase Pittsburgh’s diverse offerings! Jensen McCrae is first and foremost a singer-songwriter who has collaborated with members of Hippo Campus and Bon Iver, which perfectly showcases her laid-back, coming-of-age vibe. This will also be a less expensive concert option if you’re looking for the experience of a live show without emptying your wallet.

Sabrina Carpenter

Dates: 10/23 and 10/24 Venue: PPG Paints Arena I tried to buy tickets for this show, and they were all sold out by the time I got out of the queue! But there are resale tickets on major platforms, so if you’re in love with Sabrina’s new album “Man’s Best Friend” and are willing to spend more, I would definitely scour the internet for tickets.

Playboi Carti

Date: November 1 Venue: PPG Paints Arena Halloweekend is about to get a whole lot crazier with Playboi Carti coming downtown. Collaborator on the frat staple FE!N, Carti also released a one-hour+ long album earlier this year, and his show is sure to be a spectacle.

Paul McCartney

Date: November 11 Venue: PPG Paints Arena Paul McCartney needs no introduction, but I’ll tell you about his show anyway. He’ll be playing both solo work and The Beatles classics, making it a night of unforgettable nostalgia.

Jonas Brothers