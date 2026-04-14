Underrated Study Spots at Pitt

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m finishing up my eighth semester at Pitt, and over the years, I have discovered my preferred locations to study. Sure, I typically study in the buildings where I have classes, like Cathy or Posvar, but these spaces can be very crowded. Here are some of my most reliable picks for studying:

Ground Floor Computer Lab in Cathy I feel like it’s a rite of passage to study in the open area of the first floor of Cathy, and this was my top choice during my freshman year, but not only was it hard to find a table, but I also found it hard to stay awake. If I am ever in Cathy and need a place to study, the computer lab on the ground floor is my preferred spot. I’ve studied there at all times of the day and never had a hard time finding a seat. The Public Health Building I’m not often in the Public Health Building, but when I am, I make sure to head to the second floor to get some work done. There are a decent number of tables, and it’s never too crowded. Plus, you can grab a cup of coffee from De Fer, which is definitely compelling. If I ever want to switch from my typical Saxbys order, this is where I go. The Rec Center Admittedly, I have never been to the Rec Center to work out, and when it first opened, I did feel a bit silly walking in wearing jeans. However, the food choices are too good to pass up, and I go there at least once a week. I can usually grab a table and get some work done while I eat later in the afternoon, but I’m sure it’s busier closer to mealtimes. The SHRS Building At the corner of Fifth and Halket, this new addition to Pitt’s campus is a bit out of the way for most, but it’s very convenient for me. Its location may be the reason why there are always so many open study spots. Because it’s so new, the smell of fresh paint still lingers in the air, and the lounges are updated and comfortable. And the giant windows offer a nice view of Cathy. The Frick Fine Arts Library When I want to romanticize studying and do work in an aesthetic space, along the lines of the first floor of Cathy, this is where I go. The Frick Fine Arts Library is beautiful, and I never have a problem finding a table. I prefer to go here when I’m less stressed, so I can really appreciate the space. I look forward to coming here to read a book after finals are done. The Carnegie Library Lastly, the Carnegie Library is not a Pitt building, but I much prefer it to the chaos of Hillman. Sometimes busy spaces make it harder for me to focus and do work, so I try to find less populated areas when possible. This is the perfect spot for some evening studying, and I always grab a drink from YINZ Coffee to get me through.

These study spots may not be hidden gems, but I think they are the perfect balance of populated, without being too distracting. And, of course, I love the added bonus of food or drink options nearby.