Top 5 Binge-Worthy Shows To Watch During The School Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

During the school year, it can be hard to find free time. However, when you have the availability, what better way is there to spend your time than to watch a feel-good TV show? Listed here are five of the most binge-worthy long shows to watch when you need to decompress from your busy schedule.

gilmore girls

Starting with an obvious classic, we have Gilmore Girls, which is an essential binge. As soon as the air gets crisp and the leaves start changing color, you can practically hear Carole King’s “Where You Lead.” Gilmore Girls is a light-hearted show that works as background noise while you work or as cozy entertainment when you need to kick back and relax. The plot is straightforward; it follows a close mother-daughter duo through their daily lives in the quaint town of Stars Hollow. The simplicity of the plot is what makes it so appealing, as it humanizes the characters and compels viewers to be curious about each character’s subplot. While the storylines may just revolve around romantic escapades or familial relations, it is an easy, reference-filled, and engaging show that is semi-relevant to many of its viewers. Pretending to be Rory Gilmore while you study is a great way to romanticize a heavy workload and chilly weather.

sex and the city

Big is coming to your TV screen, and it’s about to enthrall you as much as he enthralled Carrie. Sex and the City is a witty romantic comedy-drama series featuring four fashionable, often flawed main characters, with Carrie Bradshaw as the protagonist. The show may be highly unrealistic, with Carrie’s freelance writing income funding her designer Manolo Blahniks and spacious New York apartment, but that doesn’t make it any less interesting. The show discusses topics like romance and sexual liberation, but also touches on major themes of friendship and fulfillment, as well as portraying single women in their 30s and 40s confidently and powerfully. The iconic New York City setting and timeless portrayal of female empowerment make Sex and the City a staple that is both glamorous and meaningful. Whether you want to be a lawyer like Miranda, an art dealer like Charlotte, a public relations executive like Samantha, or a journalist like Carrie, the series is filled with powerful women who know their worth and can inspire you to do the same while you navigate your hectic routine.

friends

Another classic show to watch mindlessly during the school year is Friends. Friends is a warm, inviting, and fast-paced show that covers the lives of six close friends in New York City. Each character is drastically different and adds something special to the show, providing comedic relief. If you feel like you’re having a bad day, watching Friends will prove to you that Ross Geller is having an even worse one. When all of the characters sit on the couch in Central Perk, you feel as though you’re sitting and sipping a coffee with them. The show excellently builds chemistry between characters, and each of them genuinely feels like a real person. What’s great about watching Friends while you’re in school is the fact that the characters are not confined to certain societal norms in terms of living on their own and settling down. Even in the late seasons, many of them still have roommates and are unsure of their path, which is a comforting reminder not to rush your own. Similar to Sex and the City, the show is comical and easy to binge, but also contains emotional and heartfelt moments. Additionally, Friends has some of the best outfit and hair inspiration in all of television, so if you need some references for year-round fashion, the Friends girls have got you covered.

how I met your mother

One of the absolute best long-running shows to watch is How I Met Your Mother, because it continues to be entertaining in any mood and at any time. Ted Mosby narrates the series, and the plot is meticulously written as the story of how Ted and “The Mother” crossed paths, being told chronologically to Ted’s future children. There are hints and symbols scattered throughout the show to foreshadow later plotlines, making the entire show feel incredibly purposeful and well-thought-out. The characters are heavily debated, as each of them has some unfavorable characteristics. However, each of them is characterized in a way that makes you care about them, and they always come together as a group for wholesome moments. Throughout all nine seasons, the plot never lags. During school, this show is a fantastic way to immerse yourself in a story and remind yourself that things come in time and life happens unexpectedly. At its core, How I Met Your Mother is an ultimate feel-good show that is easy and interesting to watch and is an encouraging pick-me-up.

girls