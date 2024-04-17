The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

I studied abroad for six weeks last summer in Florence, Italy. It was my first time leaving the country, and I never could’ve expected some of the obstacles I encountered. Now, when I leave for my month-long program in Paris this summer, I will be more prepared. Here are some tips to help you learn from my mistakes!

meet people before the start of the program

If you are given the names of the people in your program, look people up on social media and reach out! Some people may already have friends in the program, but most people will know no one, so don’t be scared! If you have an in-person orientation, talk to people and try to find someone to fly with. I flew to Florence by myself, which was intimidating and stressful. I met someone in my program who was on the same flight home and this lifted a huge weight from my shoulders!

talk to as many people as you can

Unless you make a roommate request, you will be randomly assigned your roommate(s). Much like freshman year, you might be tempted to stick to your roommate and not branch out. The difficulty with random roommates is that there’s no guarantee you will align, so I recommend talking to people in your classes and other settings. It doesn’t matter if you’ll be besties, no one wants to be excluded from things while studying abroad. Go out of your comfort zone; advocate for yourself & make plans! This will improve your experience and also your safety (FOLLOW THE BUDDY SYSTEM!)

pack according to the country

My biggest mistake before going to Italy was not having realistic expectations about clothing trends. I was packing for the entire month of June, so I assumed that everyone would be wearing shorts and tank tops. This was not the case for locals or the people in my program, who clearly did their research. Certain countries have rules for attending museums and churches, such as covering your shoulders and knees. Although you’ll want to go shopping there, don’t waste your money on things you could bring from home. Pack jeans and layers! If you have the room in your suitcase, pack things like shampoo and sunscreen because they might be difficult to find or more expensive than you’re used to. Remember, most countries don’t have big stores where everything you need is in one place.

be ready for your flights

Although you’ll be excited to get to the country you’re studying in, you have to focus on your flights first. Be smart while booking your flights. Don’t be like me and book an international flight out of JFK with a less than 2-hour layover. Have your boarding pass on your phone so you’re not stressing about it at the airport. Double-check the bag requirements; measure/weight your bags beforehand and make sure nothing is in your checked bag/carry-on that should be elsewhere. No one wants to have to throw their belongings away or dig through their bags at the airport. Do what you can to prepare yourself beforehand because there are always unexpected stressors while flying.

be safe & smart

Here are some miscellaneous tips to ensure the safety of you and your belongings: leave the tote bag at home unless it has zippers, avoid backpacks when possible (they’re much easier to steal from; if you need one, don’t put anything in the outside pockets), keep all belongings on your lap when sitting at a restaurant, take your cards off Apple Pay, get an AirTag for your checked bag in case it gets lost, and don’t date abroad. Don’t do it. My roommate in Italy got slapped by a man at a bar, it’s not worth it.

don’t wait until the last minute to prepare

It can be stressful to prepare for traveling and finals at once but don’t put the important things off. I am leaving for Paris a few days after finals, but I will feel more ready if I prepare in my downtime from studying. This is all the boring stuff, but it’s so important! Make sure you have an international phone plan (if you have to switch carriers, you may need time for your phone to be unlocked). Make sure to alert your bank so they don’t flag your cards for fraudulent transactions and shut them off. Make arrangements for any medication you’re taking (get a refill for as long as you’re gone, have your prescription papers printed, and medication put in their original packaging). Have all important documents printed out and on your phone.

budget for extra travel

If your program allows it, expect that people will be doing additional travel. I didn’t go outside of Italy, but I saw so much of the country on the weekends! Europe has great trains that are inexpensive and accessible, so take advantage of the opportunity. This is obviously optional, but I’m so glad I visited other cities.

don’t let the little things ruin your trip