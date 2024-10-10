The Short n’ Sweet Tour: An Experience You Have To Get A Taste Of

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s no doubt that 2024 has been Sabrina Carpenter’s year. From opening up for Taylor Swift at her iconic Era’s Tour to headlining Coachella, all while writing her newly released album Short n’ Sweet, she’s been booked and busy. Just last week, Sabrina held her first show for the Short n’ Sweet Tour, and fans were not disappointed. Even though many lost the Ticketmaster war (me included), fans everywhere are raving about the highly anticipated tour all over the internet. Here are some of the top moments people can’t seem to get enough of.

The perfect stage The stage setup of this tour is probably one of the best I’ve ever seen. If you need help imagining it, picture a Barbie Dreamhouse built for a Pollypocket. There are spiral staircases to dramatically emerge from, a heart-shaped bed to perform her hit Bed Chem, a conversation pit to fit the slumber party vibe, and even a heart-shaped toilet. The best part was that you were able to tell Sabrina Carpenter put lots of thought into each and every detail on that stage, and her efforts did not go unnoticed. The iconic entrance To keep up with the theme of “slumber party meets 60s TV program,” Sabrina kicks off the show with a video of her in a bathtub, seemingly getting ready to go on stage. The narrator in the background reminds her what day it is, causing her to rush out of the bathtub in a towel. Sabrina keeps the bit going by running across the stage still in her towel. She finally walks out, takes off her towel to reveal a bedazzled pastel pink bodysuit (which changes color every night), and opens with her newest single, Taste. Spin the bottle If you loved keeping up with the surprise songs during the Era’s Tour, Sabrina’s shows will make you just as happy. During her Sabrina After Dark set, the crowd gets to see her and her backup dancers play a game of spin the bottle. Instead of the bottle landing on a person, it lands on a number 1-4. Whichever number it lands on is the surprise song the fans will get to hear that night! So far, the surprise songs have included Mamma Mia by ABBA, That Don’t Impress Me Much by Shania Twain, Kiss Me by Sixpence None The Richer, and a bonus track from her newest album, Busy Woman. Fuzzy pink handcuffs Before performing her song Juno, Sabrina does a bit where she finds the “hottest man in the crowd” and arrests him for being “too hot.” She then has her backup dancers give the lucky man his very own pair of fuzzy pink handcuffs, and dedicates her song to him. Fans have enjoyed seeing who will get the handcuffs each night, especially after Carpenter’s best friends dressed in costumes made an appearance. The outro video To conclude the show, the big screen showed a pre-filmed video of Sabrina herself bidding goodbye to concert goers and using her well known sense of humor to casually promote her merch table. She made sure to wish her fans a safe trip home in between the various other jokes and puns.

The Short n’ Sweet Tour is definitely an experience everyone should get to enjoy. From the humorous bits to the iconic setlist, you’ll love getting a taste of this tour.