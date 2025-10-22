The Role Of Pop Stars: Why Are They So Idolized, And What Constitutes A “Pop Girl”?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently, this generation has witnessed an influx of new artists, which has sparked discourse about who fulfills the definition of a “pop star” or, more specifically, a “pop girl.” There seems to be a never-ending debate about who excels the most, who has longevity, and whether or not they are a so-called “industry plant.” All of the revolving conversation leads us to ask: what actually defines a “pop girl,” and what does it mean for the industry?

To start, we have to acknowledge the showgirl in the room: Taylor Swift. Swift is undoubtedly the most influential current pop artist, as proven by her fourteen Grammy awards and her ranking as #1 on Billboard’s Top Artists of the 21st Century chart. There is often discussion about which artists are the current “pop girls,” but Taylor Swift always makes the list. What is commonly debated is the concept of Swift’s “Taydaughters,” which questions who actually deserves that title. Is it Olivia, or is it Sabrina? The conversation is incessant. Swift showcases the role of pop icons and the way they influence their audiences: she has her fans at her fingertips, and is well aware that anything and everything she puts out into the world will be purchased, streamed, and heavily discussed. Fan culture has become increasingly more prevalent, especially with creators on social media who gain a following for being a “fangirl” or for dissecting the music of their favorite artist. The controversy about Taylor’s recent “The Life of a Showgirl” has caused chaos in the fan club community, where the criticism and evaluation of artists seems to be never-ending and often received poorly. What it has also highlighted is the comparison of female artists in the industry and the way the role of these artists has shifted from providing the public with artistic works to supplying the media with unnecessary comparisons and disparagement of talent.

So, who are the other “pop girls”? There are endless TikToks that categorize artists based on their talent. They often rank by vocals, stage presence, and more. I think most would agree that some specific artists have recently had their big breaks, including Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, Chappell Roan, and Tate McRae. But we also have artists who have been notably established for longer periods of time, such as Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, and others. What is seen so frequently on social media is the comparison among all of these talented women: artists are pitted against each other, even if their music is starkly different. One of the biggest critiques of newer artists is that they are an “industry plants,” which suggests that they did not gain popularity independently and organically, but rather had industry connections to push them to the mainstream media. The use of this term, however, is often thrown around just because someone has newly gained traction. It seems that new talent can’t arise without the assumption that their privilege is the only reason they’ve been brought to light. The thing is, these pop girls cannot be fairly compared, whether they are “industry plants” or not. Tate McRae’s “Miss Possessive” and show-stopping dance breaks cannot be pitted against Gracie Abrams’ melodic and melancholy lyricism. Artists should be able to make their music without being held to the standards of their peers in the industry who came before them and without being over-analyzed, which is something fan culture does not seem to grasp.

The pop industry seems to have people clamoring to defend their favorite artists due to all of the backlash that comes from fans of other musicians. Fans are ride or die for their idols, which can be an awesome thing, but can also be to the artists’ detriment. Criticism of music can start a healthy and helpful discussion: music is subjective, and people should be allowed to have their own tastes and opinions. However, fans are quick to harshly defend whoever’s music is being discussed, often putting down other artists to make their favorite seem better, which is when a problem arises. In addition, music is so heavily analyzed that fans will jump to conclusions about who and what the songs are written about, which only feeds into the fan-induced competition.

In the midst of all of this, we still need to consider what actually defines a “pop girl”? A pop artist is simply a musician who is associated with poppy, catchy melodies with a mainstream appeal. However, the definition of a pop star is so broad, and there are so many subgenres of pop that it is unfair to juxtapose all artists side-by-side. The question of who’s doing it best is in the eyes of the beholder and what kind of music they like the most. The evolution of social media and its usage has fostered the idea that all artists must be new and original while also meeting the standards of the pop icons who came before them. Pop artists used to serve as cultural trendsetters and were controlled by labels and management to present a polished image. Now, pop stars use social media to build their brands; music is made to go viral, and their social media presence is what keeps them “relevant.” However, with this comes the scrutiny of people behind their screens. The more anonymously people can spread comments on artists, the more the stars are rebuked. The constant judgment of pop artists is what often leads to the intense commercialization of music, as artists try to please their audience; it is a ruthless cycle, as the more commercialized music becomes, the more surface-level it becomes, and the more nitpicking it gets from the general public.

Overall, the current role of pop stars is clear: along with providing entertainment and artistic expression, pop artists give the public something to evaluate. The obsession with celebrities and misogynistic tendencies of comparing and contrasting female artists continues to be presented through breakthrough artists and their astonishing success, but ultimately, they all deserve to bask in it without the internet weighing in about who is “doing it better.” At the end of the day, the pop girls aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, and they clearly bring attention to more than just catchy beats.