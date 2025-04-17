‘The Residence’: A Whimsical Whodunit Within the White House Walls​

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In Shondaland’s latest Netflix series The Residence, created by Paul William Davies and inspired by Kate Andersen Brower’s book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House, viewers get a bird’s-eye view (pun intended) of a White House murder mystery that mimics the tone of the famous board game, Clue. With familiar faces such as Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black), Randall Park (Fresh off the Boat), and Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), there is a seamless blend of mystery, comedy, and drama.

The Residence centers on the investigation of the murder of former White House Chief Usher A.B. Wynter during a state dinner. Eccentric and brilliant detective Cordelia Cupp investigates the case, which involves 152 suspects in 132 rooms, all of whom are involved with the White House. The show explores the hidden relationships, complex tensions, and secrets that make up the White House and the White House staff. The killer is ultimately revealed to be … well, I won’t tell you, you just have to watch and find out!

As someone who typically prefers a multiple-season sitcom, I must admit that this production captivated me thoroughly, and I binged the entire 8 episodes within two days. Told through a series of flashbacks and flashforwards, each reveal of a new suspect intensified the intrigue and kept me on my toes, but the cumulative evidence against each person resulted in an extremely unforeseen perpetrator.

Uzo Aduba’s performance as Cordelia Cupp honestly stole the show in my eyes. The witty and sarcastic detective has a knack for bird-watching and ingeniously compares the behavior of birds to human psychology, resulting in many red herrings to keep you on your toes. Additionally, Randall Park’s portrayal of FBI Agent Edwin Park speaks to the talent of deadpan humor and what it can add to a script.

What I loved most about this series was how unpredictable it was, and although there is a large ensemble cast, there is lots of individual character development that keeps the viewers guessing. The finale is a long, movie-length episode that wraps up the mystery and ties the whodunit so smoothly, with every cast member involved. The flow of the mystery is explored and does a great job of having the characters react to both the plot and to each other. As viewers, we get to hear the stories and life of the victim and try to understand the motivation for the murder. You start to feel like you are actually a part of the investigation!

Overall, I found this miniseries to be an unexpected but engaging and worthy show that is perfect to binge. I am in suspense, waiting to hear if there will be a second season and to see what crazy situation Cordelia Cupp and her birdwatching lessons have in store for us viewers. Until then, rewatching and awaiting will just have to do!