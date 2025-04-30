The Official Hot Girl Summer Reading List

Summertime is quickly approaching (even if finals would say otherwise), and with the summer comes more time to read. The question, then, is what to read, so here’s a little list to get you started on your hot girl summer reading. Some of these books are fun and cutesy, some are tear-jerkers, some are closely related to social justice issues, and so much more. For all the messy girls with a dream to feel seen and to make the world a little bit better, this list is for you!
- Conversations with Friends by Sally Rooney
-
The quintessential hot girl author, Sally Rooney’s first novel is the perfect in-depth summer read. It fully embraces messy girlhood and the difficult attempts to know oneself, making it an incredible, introspective read.
- They Can’t Kill Us Until They Kill Us by Hanif Abdurraqible
-
One of my favorite essay collections ever, Abdurraqib uses music and culture to reflect on the current state of the world.
- Bunny by Mona Awad
-
Dark academia meets cultish behavior and a little bit of body horror; what more can you ask for?
- Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton
-
Broadly known and loved for good reason, Dolly Alderton’s Everything I Know About Love is a moving reflection on one’s 20s, the disasters you get into, and the friends you make along the way.
- The White Album by Joan Didion
-
Reading Joan Didion will make you feel like the ultimate it girl. The White Album is a thoughtful reflection on mass American culture in the 1960s.
- The Guest by Emma Cline
-
A complex story about deceit and identity with lots of twists and turns, The Guest is an intriguing thriller-adjacent tale sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.
- Old Enough by Haley Jakobson
-
An all-time favorite of mine, and one of the most earnest books I’ve ever read, Old Enough is an incredibly tender love story about queerness, love, and reckoning with one’s past.
- Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall
-
A crash course in intersectional feminism, Hood Feminism is a must-read for anyone, but especially white women, who want to gain a deeper understanding of its depths and realities.
- They’re Going to Love You by Meg Howrey
-
A book that absolutely snuck up on me, They’re Going to Love You is a moving portrayal of what it means to be an artist, especially a female one. The book also explores familial relationships between artists, and features a reflection on queerness and the AIDs crisis.
- Babel by R.F. Kuang
-
An amazing fantasy story exploring colonization—if you love words and linguistics, you’ll love it that much more!
Happy reading!