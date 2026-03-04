The Mess Of The “Tell Me Lies” Season Finale

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Devastation, obsession, control, and betrayal engulf the relationships between characters throughout the seasons of Tell Me Lies. When asked in an interview to describe the final season in a few words, Grace Van Patten, who plays Lucy, responded, “It’s fucking chaotic” (Cooper). As the show came to a close, the ending was controversial—some people loved it, and others hated it. Personally, I wholeheartedly believe the show’s finale was necessary and powerful on so many levels.

Suddenly, the past at Baird (2009) is getting closer to the present (2015) at Bree and Evan’s wedding day, as there are many major events happening all at once. Lucy gets expelled, believing Stephen was the reason. Bree finds out Evan cheated on her with Lucy. Oliver and Marienne get away with grooming their students. Pippa comes out as gay and exposes her affair to her boyfriend, and Stephen gets kicked out of Yale. It’s a mess—and the whole friend group is collapsing at its root of toxicity: Stephen. The first time I ever saw a spark in Stephen’s eyes was when he finally put the pieces of the puzzle together at the wedding. Bree is the one who releases the tape that got Lucy expelled, so naturally, Stephen had to expose everyone’s secrets. Bree got Lucy expelled; Lucy is still sleeping with Stephen; Evan cheated on Bree with Lucy; and Bree has been cheating on Evan with Wrigley. The wedding is ruined, and emotions are extremely high; of course, Stephen loves this and laughs as everyone’s exposed. His intention with ruining the wedding was to place everyone else on “his moral level”—he can’t be “that bad” when everyone else has done x, y, and z.

The wedding blowup at the hands of Stephen further reveals his character; he’s narcissistic and has zero empathy for others. We see here that actions always have consequences. No matter how much time has passed, the truth will always resurface. From the beginning of the show, Stephen has tried to manipulate his way between Bree and Lucy and this was his final play. Bree already knows about Evan and Lucy’s affair and feels terrible for impulsively releasing the tape, so she is willing to work on things with Lucy. However, while Bree is trying to talk some sense into Lucy, Stephen is filling her head with negative thoughts to make it seem like she “needs” him at this point. Lucy faces one final decision: Stephen or Bree. You will never guess who she picks… Stephen. Surprised? This is the cycle of emotional abuse: you build them up to tear them down and make them believe that they need you. Lucy picks Stephen because she is so manipulated and under his control that this “game” never ends until Stephen pulls the plug, which we ultimately see him do.

Driving away with Stephen, Lucy is falling back into old patterns. Stephen has convinced her that he and she are meant for each other and that she can trust him this time. They stop to get gas, and she runs inside to get them coffee. When she walks out, the car is gone, and her purse is left on the ground. We see Lucy looking around, staring at the sky, laughing hysterically, and smiling. Grace Van Patten killed this scene, portraying the emotions of finally realizing it’s over and coming to understand she got played again. Some viewers didn’t like the show’s finale; however, I think it was the only ending for this story. Guys like Stephen and Oliver get away with things like this. There is sometimes no justice, which makes the show incredibly relatable. Additionally, in an interview, Van Patten reveals that “women have come up to us and said that the show has helped them get out of a toxic situation,” she continues. “I just hope it continues to do that, to inspire people to see it from a different perspective and know they don’t deserve that” (Mangalindan). This show is incredibly realistic when it comes to the emotionally abusive cycle of a toxic relationship. Sometimes you don’t realize you’re in it until you’re finally out of it.

In the final scene of Tell Me Lies, Lucy’s laughter after being abandoned at the gas station is the sound of her gaining clarity on her situation. After years of falling for Stephen’s theatrics, she finally sees how absurd and cyclical it all is; of course, she chose him over Bree and got played again—that’s the point. For a series built on deception, the ending gives us something rare: an honest image of Lucy alone at sunrise, recognizing that what once felt like love was actually cruelty that felt like home. It’s not triumphant, but it’s necessary, and for the first time, the road ahead with the sun rising feels like possibility rather than abandonment.

