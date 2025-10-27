The Forgotten Frights: 6 Horror Movies That Will Haunt Your Halloween

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Well, the best week of the year has officially arrived! If you are a horror movie fanatic like me, Halloween week calls for an unprecedented Horror movie marathon. Every perfect Halloween horror marathon needs some classics, unreal gore, mainstream screams, and most importantly…forgotten frights. I have made it a point, ever since I got into the horror genre, to give lesser-known movies a chance. Here are 6 of my favorite underrated and/or unheard-of horror movies for your 2025 Halloween Movie Marathon, rated by how scary I found them (6 being the scariest).

The autopsy of jane doe (2016)

An unidentified body, seemingly without any injury, arrives at a morgue run by a father and his son. Upon their internal examination of the body, they discover that her organs show signs of severe traumatic injury accompanied by ritualistic symbols within her. As they continue their examination and learn more of the horrors that her body has endured, the two men come face-to-face with horrifying supernatural events. This movie brings an eerie vibe that makes even seasoned horror fans shiver with discomfort. I don’t want to give too much away, but be ready for bone-chilling silence and eye-squinting anticipation. Where to Watch: Available for streaming on Tubi (totally free!), AMC+, and requires an add-on for Hulu

As above, so below (2014)

This one is for you, found footage fans! A determined young archaeologist convinces her friends and team to explore a restricted area of the Paris Catacombs in search of the Philosopher’s Stone. The rebellious trip off the path quickly turns sour as a supernatural force confronts each member, forcing them to face their personal demons and regrets as they delve deeper, with no clear way to escape. I, once wary of this film’s concept and format, find myself revisiting it multiple times a year. With a unique experience of continuing deeper into the Catacombs, you are sure to be left with a fearful dread of what is to come next. Where to Watch: Not available for streaming, but can rent on PrimeVideo and AppleTV

Hush (2016)

Scared of home break-ins? Get ready to be disturbed by this movie! In her isolated home, a deaf and mute author is threatened and stalked by a man who violently attempts to break in. With no way to call for help, she is left to fight off the merciless intruder on her own. This movie was one of the first horror films that I couldn’t stop talking about after watching it. This movie is guaranteed to make you scream at the TV and check your locks before bed. Where to Watch: Available for streaming on Tubi (totally free!), AMC+, PrimeVideo, and Peacock

EVIL DEAD RISE (2023)

Don’t worry; you don’t need to see the other Evil Dead films to be haunted by this one! A woman takes a trip to visit her estranged sister and her children, only to find that their curiosity leads them to the Necronomicon (The book of the dead), made of human flesh and blood. When one of the kids plays the vinyl record that was found with the book, demons infiltrate their world and possess those they love. Evil Dead Rise exceeded my expectations from the very first scene. This movie stands alone as an incredible piece of horror, full of jump scares and suspense. P.S. You might want to avoid the ending if you have a weak stomach (if you know, you know). Where to Watch: Available for Streaming on HBOMax and Hulu

talk to me (2022)

Get ready for this one! A group of teens tries out a new party trick: holding a seemingly embalmed hand to connect with the dead, with one rule: don’t hold it for longer than 90 seconds. When their addiction to the rush sets in, a demonic presence begins to target the group, turning the game into a full-blown nightmare. This movie brought all of the stops that I would expect from an A24 movie. From bone-chilling gore to disgusting possessions, you don’t want to miss out on this one! Where to Watch: Available for streaming on HBOMax, and requires an add-on for Hulu and Paramount+

hell house llc (2015)