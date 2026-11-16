This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s almost time! Thanksgiving break is just around the corner, which means sleeping in your own bed, time with family, lots of delicious food, and the best part of it all: Black Friday. Sure, Thanksgiving Day is great with all of the charm and nostalgia, the cozy vibes of being gathered around the TV watching the parade, or the common shared experience of helping your parents in the kitchen, only to inevitably be kicked out. At least for me, though, Black Friday is the main event.

I just love shopping. I probably go shopping at least once a week, if not more. I can tell you just about every new launch at my favorite store, what products are worth it, and which are either too expensive or just don’t look right. The thrill I get from purchasing new clothes or makeup is unbeatable. The pain I feel when I look at my bank account after, though, is agonizing.

That’s where the beauty of Black Friday comes into play. Sure, it’s not the same as it used to be because of all the early sales and the heavy movement towards online shopping. Nonetheless, there is still plenty of chaos (which I find so exciting and a staple of the holiday), and deals to be found. So far, it seems almost every store, at least the ones that I shop at, is offering a sale, but let’s look at the best ones. Even if you don’t love these stores or necessarily need anything from them, it might be worth it just to find something because you’re (technically) saving money.

Edikted – up to 80% off You’re probably better off shopping on their site instead of trying to find one of the very limited storefronts around. I’m not sure how anyone could pass on 80% off, though. Huda Beauty – up to 80% off select items These deals can be found at Sephora as well as on Huda Beauty’s website. I think most of their makeup is worth the money, especially with the approaching need to look nice for the holidays. ASOS – up to 80% off everything If you’re looking for anything a little less casual, maybe a little bit more mature, this is a great site, and an even better deal. Bath & Body Works – buy 3, get 3 free on everything Bath & Body is known for running this sale every year, and even though three full-price items can seem like a lot of money, it’s worth it for the incredible winter scents. This is also a great deal if you are looking for any stocking stuffers or gifts for family. Additionally, Bath & Body Works often offers more sales in stores on individual products. Zara – up to 50% off everything I am obsessed with anything Zara and need them to open the Ross Park Mall storefront now. Unfortunately for me, there isn’t one around, but I’ll, of course, check out their website. I think Zara is great for going-out clothes, special-event clothes, and any of your more upscale basics. Sephora – up to 60% off Sephora just ran its own sale within the past few weeks, and a lot of people said it was not worth it, so hopefully these deals make up for that. It’s hard to pass up sales on makeup and perfume, which are especially nice if you’re shopping for your mom or sister. Amazon – up to 70% off This is more of a Cyber Monday deal, but it starts around Black Friday. Amazon also has daily sales and special markdowns that have already started. Aritzia – 50% off, extra 10% off on their website Great for more luxurious pieces or the most comfortable sweat sets; 50% off is a steal for Aritzia. GAP – 60% off Every year, GAP offers great sales, and more recently, their clothing has really taken off on social media. Even if you aren’t a GAP fan, it is worth a look. Abercrombie – up to 50% off on select items Who doesn’t love Abercrombie & Fitch? Perfect designs, gorgeous fabrics, and patterns; they have everything you could need, from denim to comfortable clothes, and even satin dresses and lace tops. Nike – up to 50% off This is the same as every year, and there are rumors that more sales will be available in-store or online that can be stacked on top of the 50% off. Lululemon – between 30-60% off I don’t consider 30% to be anything too notable for Black Friday, and honestly, some of Lululemon’s clothes are a bit too expensive, at least for me, when they have been duped and even bested so many times at a much lower price. However, with some new collections and colors, this sale is worth at least a quick pass through the store. Free People Movement – everything 50% off I adore Free People Movement. Their clothes are unique and perfect for workouts, running errands, a casual day of class, or lying around the house. They don’t often have huge sales, so this is pretty big for them. SHEIN – everything 60-90% off Look, I know a lot of people are against the ethics and morals (or lack thereof) of SHEIN. However, their clothes are still so cheap, and especially as (broke) college students, I think it’s ok to buy a few things from there, especially if they’re clothes you can’t find anywhere else.

With hundreds more sales, both in person and online, how could you not get out and spend at least a little bit of money? Buy yourself gifts for making it through almost all of the fall semester and in preparation for finals. Get something for your friends or family to save some stress later on. I know I’ll be at the mall bright and early on Friday the 27th, Starbucks in hand, ready to shop into the night.