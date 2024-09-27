The 25th Anniversary of the Classic Political Drama – “West Wing”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

A good work of art is like a fine wine, mellows with time, and brews an intoxicating aroma. Starting in the fall of 1999 and ending in 2006, the American drama West Wing has crossed the shift of a century with deep and lasting memories for the audience and is now in its 25th year. Accompanying the cast of this political drama that brings together the best of the best, actors include Martin Sheen, Dulé Hill, Richard Schiff, Janel Moloney and Allison Janney gathering together at the Emmys Awards ceremony in Oval Office on September 15th.

Dressed in gorgeous costumes, the cast looked radiant while poking fun at the shifting politics of America today as well as marveling at the awesomeness of West Wing‘s script. Allison Janney exclaimed that it was so unbelievable that it has been 25 years since Aaron and the writers created all the fun episodes with their imaginations. Richard Schiff also stated that unlike today’s storylines, West Wing’s can all be taken directly from the news. The script in the past shows the ingenuity of the creator’s ideas. Reflecting reality and raising hopes for the development of the country is a common feature of political dramas, but creating political dramas that are well-received by the public is not an easy task. West Wing was a political inspiration for many, and in addition to winning the inaugural Emmys Award, it was also the top-rated TV series of its time with nearly 10 million viewers for each episode. West Wing has made its mark on audiences and the history of American drama with its success. And on September 20, First Lady Jill Biden hosted the creators and cast of West Wing at the White House to celebrate the show’s legacy.

In addition to this in the speech, the actor Janel Moloney, on the other hand, also emphasized that: “One political landscape has shifted dramatically in recent years but two things have not changed, the importance of everyone making sure to be registered and to vote.”

Now that the U.S. is facing a quadrennial presidential election, there has been turmoil and change in U.S. politics, from the first debate between Trump and Biden in Atlanta on June 27th to Biden dropping out of the election while Harris carries on as the Democratic presidential candidate. Each party are making their policies known in sharp and forceful terms. In fact, this undoubtedly coincides with the core values expressed in West Wing. In a time of extreme political polarization and strife in the United States, West Wing, as a portrayal of the ideal of a democratic government and a focus on discussing unresolved national issues, conveys a direct connection between the people and the government and the urgent hope for a government that listens to the people and can make the country more prosperous while allowing the people to have a better life.

The political arena is characterized by a clear-cut struggle, while politicians weigh ideals against reality. West Wing depicts such political characteristics through the use of art, which likewise portrays the government in idealism. Putting aside the seriousness of politics, art and culture also reflect on the complexity of the relationship between the ruling class and the people. This year marks the 25th year of West Wing, and the impact and reflection it has brought to the audience will continue to grow and evolve.