The 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Takes On A New City Of Angels

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, an iconic annual tradition full of sexy struts down the runway from fashion models wearing enchanting wings you’d see in a fantasy, makes consumers of the Victoria’s Secret brand yearn for its glittery-gemstone lifestyle—think of it as a woman’s Super Bowl. While it’s typically held in New York City, the angels took a flight to Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, for the first time in nearly two decades on Sunday, October 18.



Catwalks and controversy

In previous years, fans reacted to the show in utter awe, wishing they could achieve the walk, the look, and the style that these models displayed on the runway every fall. What people don’t see is the constant work and sheer talent these women have, and still, sometimes it is not enough.

Romee Strijd is a top model for the Victoria’s Secret brand, recognized for her mesmerizing appearances in the VS fashion shows from 2014 to 2018. She was cut after being on a “maybe” list for weeks leading up to the 2026 show.

Strijd took to social media, saying, “Rejection is part of modeling, and that’s totally fine.” However, she expressed disappointment in the casting process after learning that the brand did not think she would fit into this year’s show.

Another controversy this year was about influencers and celebrities getting chosen to walk instead of experienced models like Strijd. The debate raised questions about whether social media influence and celebrity status are becoming more valuable than years of runway experience.

Towards the end of the show, the silhouette of what appeared to be a mystery Angel emerged in the distance as she walked gracefully to the song “Angel of My Dreams,” by JADE. It was Kylie Jenner wearing the Fantasy Bra worth $50 million—the brand’s most expensive bra ever made. Designed by Jacob & Co., it featured 4,410 natural diamonds and a 75.54-carat Fancy Vivid Yellow diamond centerpiece worth $22 million.

Many online critics reacted negatively to the reveal due to her high-profile identity, which appeared to earn her a chance to walk in a bra that many models spend years working toward. Jenner became the first non-Angel to wear the Fantasy Bra, an honor traditionally reserved for some of the brand’s most established runway models.

Jenner revealed on her YouTube channel that the brand reached out to her months in advance, and it’s not like she begged them to do it.

“I feel grateful that I’m able to experience it. I want to look back on life and be like, ‘I did that.’”

As for her supporters viewing the show from the audience, they were stunned—and, well, you could say her biggest fans, her mom Kris Jenner and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, were fangirling from the sidelines, cheering and videotaping.

Peak performances & hint of hot mess

One of the many special parts of the show is the performances from artists. This year, the lineup was Megan Thee Stallion, Megan Moroney, Tate McRae, and KATSEYE.

Despite the many changes and uncomfortable truths Victoria’s Secret customers had outside of the show, people still gave it a chance to watch. The fashion show was split into seven sections, featuring seasonal collections and performances that paired perfectly with them—Spring Awakening, Vintage Victoria with Megan Moroney, Summer Fever with Tate McRae, the PINK Halftime Show with KATSEYE, Autumn Changes, Winter Melody, and Winter Reprise with Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan Moroney ruffled some feathers with her pastel pink wings during her performance and was guilty of taking over the stage during her medley of “6 Months Later,” “Wish I Didn’t” and “Sorry… I Meant Tonight.” The star appeared to run into a model with her wings, disrupting the model’s stride down the catwalk. It was awkward, rude, and seemed intentional—she couldn’t give up her spot for even a second. The smaller the wings, the less common sense? Maybe she was trying to make up for those few minutes standing still behind the mic stand with her guitar.

Viewers at home drooled over Tate McRae and her fiery performance, where she debuted a live performance of her latest single, “Housewife.” She wore huge, translucent red wings as she fluttered her fingers at Gigi Hadid walking down after the bridge. She followed her stunning performance with “Dear God” and “Sports Car,” then exited with a snippet of “Nobody’s Girl.” Models like Adriana Lima and Gigi Hadid were seen flaunting neon and exotic colors throughout the show.

While McRae attempted to clean up the mess Moroney made on stage, KATSEYE ate it up for the most part. Singing both “Pinky Up” and “Animal,” one member appeared to drop her microphone mid-performance.

Megan Thee Stallion’s performance was jaw-dropping and mic-dropping. She brought the astounding energy that echoed throughout the venue, with flashing lights hitting the center stage and snow appearing from the corners. Models wore tones of silver, white, and black that shimmered and glittered as Megan sang “Her” and “Body,” encapsulating what the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show represents.

VS GIVES YOU WINGS

You may have seen viral clips on TikTok of everyday women and aspiring models attending casting calls at malls with guest judges like Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham, and Paloma Elsesser. In the midst of the show’s production, Angels Among Us was introduced to the world. The YouTube docuseries followed a nationwide casting search that attracted more than 100,000 aspiring Angels, giving women an opportunity to compete for a place on the runway and a modeling contract with IMG Models.

At the 2026 VSFS, the top contestants earned their moment in the spotlight on the runway in nude bras, robes, and garments at the end of the Autumn Changes segment.

Some looked nervous, but they also transitioned from women wishing to walk on the runway to actually doing it, changing the trajectory and expanding what people at home can look up to. To top off the Autumn Changes section, the newest Angel to join the Victoria’s Secret family, Solange Omon, walked out with natural confidence, a glowing smile, and was dripped down in pure gold from wings to toe—her life was changed just as much as that walk.

Omon, a 21-year-old originally from Cameroon and based in Maine, was selected as the winner of “Angels Among Us”, beating fellow finalists Andreína Martínez and Tatyana Tinsley. Her victory also earned her a one-year contract with IMG Models.

Personally, I loved the themes this year, especially as the seasons changed. The hues, textures, and colors of the Angels’ outfits all looked seamless and intentional on the actual models wearing them.

grand finale of runway takeaways

During the finale, you can see all participants come out, celebrate the wins of the night, and embrace each other for being such strong women who love to have fun—just another reason why people love to stick around for the show.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has always been controversial, particularly in the past for featuring “freakishly skinny models” who faced pressure to achieve often unattainable body standards for the clothing. The brand has faced years of criticism for its narrow beauty standards and lack of body diversity, leading to changes in its casting and overall presentation.

Now, it seems as if some of the people who once complained want it back because they feel the show lacks structure, organization, and value. Wings are given to anybody, earned or not, which can be both a blessing and a curse for the brand. It feels less exclusive, but it also makes VS more inclusive and well-rounded. Performers, influencers, and celebrities are increasingly sharing the spotlight with experienced models, raising the question of whether the show is celebrating modeling talent or simply rewarding fame.

Like AI replacing traditional roles in other industries, some longtime models appear to be losing opportunities to newer faces and celebrity-driven casting decisions. The question is whether Victoria’s Secret can embrace a new generation of Angels without losing the prestige that made its runway so iconic in the first place.