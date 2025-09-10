Summer Pop Culture Recap: Women’s Passion and Style

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Summer, like a storm sweeping through youth and time, stirs up dust of passion amidst idle days, ignites hearts brimming with love, and calls out across the wilderness for this season’s neon-lit, crisp freedom. The summer of 2025 descended upon the world, unleashing waves of fervor. The planet was stirred and shaken by this energy, ushering in a cultural feast and baptism. Standing at the starting point of September’s station, gazing at the summer train departing into the distance, we revisit this season’s pop culture and art.

kpop demon hunters

The film KPop Demon Hunters emerged as one of this summer’s most successful cultural exports. With its exceptionally smooth songs and performances as the foundation, paired with a passionate, bold fantasy adventure, it became a phenomenal hit during the summer blockbuster season. The film encompasses the core elements of K-pop idol operations—from album releases and promotional stages to challenging dance-and-song sequences. It also features an ingeniously crafted narrative that breaks gender stereotypes in filmmaking by shifting the protagonist role from male to female. These women aren’t merely global superstars adored by fans; they are fearless demon hunters. As a girl group, they excel in singing, dancing and various talents, radiating charm while courageously confronting the dark forces lurking in the shadows. The film masterfully blends the artists’ creative talents with the thrilling, demon-hunting lifestyle, elevating the rivalry between the girl and boy groups beyond mere gender or competition to a battle between justice and evil. Their interactions are grounded in rationality and resistance, free from frivolous romance. Their extensive artistic contributions—including the OST and stage performances—have swept across the globe this summer, filling major media outlets with their vibrant presence.

blackpink world tour

K-pop continues to shine brightly, and this summer belongs to the genre once again. The highly anticipated girl group BLACKPINK has kicked off their nationwide tour—a new chapter titled DEADLINE—marking three years since their last global tour, Born Pink. From Rosé’s collaboration with Bruno Mars on “Apt.,” Jisoo’s “Earthquake,” Lisa’s new album Alter Ego to Jennie’s “Like Jennie,” each member’s solo work has shone unique brilliance. Every hit song has stormed major music charts, making a significant impact. Now, BLACKPINK reunites to present their new identity to fans. Since announcing the global tour via social media on February 5th this year, they’ve garnered immense anticipation and excitement. Spanning Asia, North America and Europe, the tour runs until January 25, 2026. This nearly six-month global journey will become another magnificent chapter in BLACKPINK’s career.

Wicked: for good

The hallmark of womanhood is no longer gentleness or docility, but rather, women who possess distinct personalities and formidable strength have become mainstream in today’s society. The second installment of Wicked, adapted into a movie musical and garnering widespread acclaim, stands as an elegant yet fiery highlight of this summer, leaving its bold and spirited mark on pop culture. As the sequel to the 2024 film Wicked and currently the hottest Broadway musical, it enjoys immense popularity, with nearly every performance sold out. The story explores the relationship between Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, the Good Witch of the North. Unlike traditional fairy tales depicting stark good versus evil, here, the line between justice and wickedness is blurred. The responsibilities and pressures borne by fame and infamy are entirely different. When facing the public, how should friendships and narratives be shaped? This is a story of friendship between two witches, an artistic exploration of fame, ambition, conflict and female camaraderie.

M3GAN 2.0

M3gan! M3GAN 2.0 has arrived, bringing the shadow and thrill of the gothic horror girl to make hearts race in the sweltering heat. Audiences have praised the uncanny valley effect M3gan creates, noting that staring at her for too long truly sends chills down their spines. As a friend who feels almost suffocating, M3gan becomes Cady’s best friend—and of course, a slightly troublesome electronic nanny—with her extreme, overprotective persona from the first film continuing. From the vicious dog that killed neighbors to the murder of the boy who bullied Cady, killing remains a constant theme. In 2.0, M3gan becomes a machine designed to oppose Amelia—essentially her other “version.” While maintaining the original film’s world, the style shifts from horror to sci-fi action, drawing boos from some viewers. The film’s core shifts from a murderous doll to the cultivation of artificial intelligence—a theme remarkably aligned with contemporary concerns. It explores the intricate relationship between humanity and technology, offering a fresh perspective.

The fiery and nostalgic summer has passed, and when will the next remarkable summer arrive?