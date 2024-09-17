The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Women’s sports and fashion are frequently discussed in today’s media, but not usually together. The US Open however has had many style icons throughout the years including Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams. The US Open is a tennis competition where the best players from around the world compete to win a Grand Slam title.

Naomi Osaka will forever be a tennis icon for not only her skill on the court but also her bold style. Osaka stunned the crowd with her outfits this year, making headlines across the globe. On August 27th she walked onto the court sporting a Yoon Ahn green and white tennis outfit. The outfit featured the element of bows on the back of her skirt, in addition to smaller bow elements elsewhere. Later on, during the Open, Osaka appeared on the court wearing a black and white version of this internet-famous green bow outfit.

The media coverage of Osaka’s outfits has been either filled with love or hate, but I, however, am a fan. Bows have been a staple in fashion this past year. Osaka has taken part in the adorable trend and has become an internet sensation, even for those unfamiliar with the world of tennis. Now let’s look at another tennis icon, Serena Williams, because Naomi Osaka was not the first to stun crowds with her style.

Serena Williams debuted many infamous looks throughout her exciting career, but some of her most memorable were her Nike denim skirt look and her full black jumpsuit. The famous jean skirt outfit at the US Open in 2004 consisted of a black Nike cropped tank top and pleated denim skirt. Like Osaka, her shoes were also an attention grabber, sporting black knee-high tennis shoes. Beyond the iconic jean skirt moment, two of my all-time favorite looks of hers have to be the all-black bodysuit from the US Open in 2002, and her white Nike blazer and skirt combo at Wimbledon in 2013. Serena has been a tennis icon for over 20 years and forever will be.

Women’s tennis has had its fair share of stars, but Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka will forever be remembered as some of the most fashionable women in tennis. Not only have they been inspirations for their tennis skill, but for their amazing style all while earning their spots as grand slam champions. I am looking forward to more bold fashion choices not only in tennis but for all sports.