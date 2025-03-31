Stop Sleeping On The Strip District! Here’s Your Ultimate Guide

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the best things about going to college in a city is the exploration. Pittsburgh actually has over ninety neighborhoods, and each one offers distinct stores, cuisines, and atmosphere. And yet, Pitt students usually stick to five neighborhoods max: Oakland (of course), Squirrel Hill, Shadyside, East Liberty, and sometimes Southside or Lawrenceville. There are obviously people who love to explore more, but this is just what I’ve noticed in my two years here. It makes sense though — the most quick and accessible bus lines from campus mainly serve these areas. And don’t get me wrong, I love these neighborhoods, but I feel like people are missing out on one of my recent favorite neighborhoods — the Strip District.

If we’re talking accessibility, the easiest bus line to get to the Strip District is the 54. It runs down Fifth Ave and comes about every 30-40 minutes, which I think is a perfectly reasonable schedule if you plan ahead. Ride the bus all the way down to Liberty + 17th St, and you’re in the Strip!

Food

Your first stop in any Pittsburgh neighborhood should always be food, and luckily, the Strip is full of it. This area is known for its international grocery stores, local restaurants, street merchants, and Italian and Polish cuisine. I’m sure you could stumble into any place and find a good bite, but one of my favorites is a classic pepperoni roll from Mancini’s; their bread is so fluffy and fresh. Jimmy & Nino Sunseri Co. also has a really good version!

I am a hummus fiend, so the first time I went to the Strip, I stopped by Labad’s Mediterranean Cafe and Grocery to try their house-made hummus. It was so creamy and flavorful that I almost bought an entire tub on the spot. Peruse through their shelves to find a fun ingredient/snack, and stop to try anything they’re selling outside the market.

Another great grocery store is Reyna Foods. They sell Mexican groceries and even handmade tortillas. You can get salsas or hot sauces to go with them. I would stop by if you’re looking for good flavors to cook with or new canned goods.

Since I said the Strip District is known for Italian cuisine, I can’t miss talking about Pennsylvania Macaroni Co. They have a huge variety of pasta, sauces, snacks, and just about any Italian ingredient. Their cheese counter has such good bites, but it’s really crowded sometimes. They even have frozen meals and fresh pasta for you to pick up!

For desserts, an absolute staple of the Strip District is Enrico Biscotti. They have a huge selection of flavors, and each cookie is baked to crunchy perfection. If biscotti isn’t your thing, check out Peace Love and Little Donuts. I’m known for hating donuts, but this place changed my mind for a moment. Their bite-sized donuts come in really fun flavors with cool decorations.

Stores

My best advice for the Strip is just to wander, but if you want some places to look at, I have a couple for you.

Definitely hit up Posman Books! It’s more of a Barnes & Noble-type bookstore than a tucked-away store selling used reads, but they have really fun trinkets like Jellycats, Smiskis, Sonny’s Angels, and more niche items. They even have an ice cream corner, which I need to try the next time I walk around.

Roxanne’s Dried Flowers was another fun window-shop for me. It has a beautiful selection of preserved flowers, with gardening supplies and uniquely shaped planters to go with them. They also sell hand lotions and perfumes, which smell divine!

Activities

If your family ever comes to visit, you can take them to the many Steelers and Pittsburgh-themed t-shirt stores. No seriously, you can stand on any corner and point to three like it’s the blue-light system.

There are also multiple mini golf places around the Strip, which could be a fun group activity. I’ve heard Puttshack is cool because they have hi-tech, interactive courses and even a menu with cocktails. Forget your family; this might be a great date-night spot.

Finally, check out the Heinz History Center! Admission is free to Pitt students and they have four floors on everything Pittsburgh-related: stories of women shaping the city, a sports hall of fame, a Mr. Rogers exhibit, and of course, a whole section on the Heinz company. It’s so easy to explore this museum for an entire afternoon.

I hope you’ve learned a little bit about one of my favorite Pittsburgh neighborhoods. What are you waiting for? Go explore now!