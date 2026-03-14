SPRING SAFETY TIPS: TRAVEL EDITION 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the warm weather approaches and vacation season is just around the corner, although it is exciting, taking extra precautions is of utmost importance. Whether you are traveling home, leaving the country, or flying across states, anything can go wrong, certainly when you least expect it. Some highlighted risks include theft, physical harm, sickness, and scams. What steps can you take in order to prevent this, you ask? Here are some quick, easy tips so you can enjoy your well-deserved time off, stress-free!

Maybe it’s just me, but I’m constantly worrying about losing my luggage during a trip. The possibilities are endless — items getting lost in transit, or stolen because you accidentally left a bag unattended, even left on your seat! One of the most important ways to relieve some stress is by adding a tracker to your luggage to always be aware of its precise location. Unfortunately, a downside of this is that it may be expensive, but it is definitely worth it! Another precaution you can take in the situation of luggage getting mixed up is by labeling your bags with your full name and phone number. I have a tag on all my suitcases with my information, which has been so helpful because when I’m claiming my bags after arriving, sometimes they look identical or similar to 10 other bags! This has saved me from accidentally picking up the wrong bag countless times!

When deciding your destination, it is always important to research the country and area you’ll be traveling to. This is significant because of the different laws or social norms that may be in place there. It is important to avoid accidentally getting caught up in something that’s typically legal for you, but it turns out it’s illegal there. Yes, this actually happened to my uncle: he was driving in a different state with different driving regulations, and apparently, his driving habits didn’t carry over. He ended up getting pulled over and receiving a ticket — so I guess you could say he got a quick lesson in interstate law.

To add, it’s also significant to research for your own safety. The unfortunate fact that there are dangerous and high-crime areas, despite how it’s marketed online, is very common. It’s impossible to get a feel of the surrounding area when booking a place to stay on their website unless you search it up yourself. This precaution helps give you an idea of your destination, which lessens the stress of figuring it out when you’re already there! Getting lost sets you up for numerous dangerous situations, including distractions that divide your attention from your surroundings! This being said, make sure to always stay alert and aware of everything happening around you when you’re in unknown places.

To note, it’s key to have at least one other person who always knows or has access to your location! Even with an understanding of the area, you can’t predict the actions of strangers. It’s extremely easy to let your guard down when you’re comfortable with the area; the risk of danger never goes away. By keeping someone in the loop of your plans, this ensures that in a worst-case scenario, someone can get help to you if needed. This is even good for when you’re bored at home and want to stalk your friends (my friend group’s favorite activity).

Lastly, while going anywhere in public, you become susceptible to encountering all types of germs, bacteria, viruses, and diseases. The number one method of hygiene may be shocking for its obviousness; however, it is washing your hands for at least 30 seconds. This is also typically accessible in most places, which will help prevent the transfer of illness! Additional options include carrying around hand sanitizer, consulting with your physician about any concerns before traveling, and reading reviews before eating anywhere; if there are any red flags, choose a new location! In addition, safety concerns of sickness should be researched before traveling as well to prevent the scenario of going somewhere where sickness is being commonly spread!

Although going on vacation is exciting and certainly needed, planning ahead will eliminate the risks of something going wrong, whether that’s getting sick, hurt, lost, scammed, or losing luggage!! These are just a few tips to prevent undesirable situations; however, the list is endless!