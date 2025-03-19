The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The spring breeze greens the earth again, and nature, brimming with vitality, arrives alongside the gentle sunlight, bringing warmth to the world. After sweeping away the winter snow and cold winds, all things revive, and birds, animals, and creatures of the world awaken from the winter’s dream to embrace a new beginning. Humanity, too, finally embraces the lightness of the world. Under such brilliant sunshine, everything flourishes and thrives. Accompanying this vibrant season is a springtime playlist that mirrors the season’s essence. With the romantic February, the awakening March, and the soft spring rains of April, let us enjoy this relaxed and elegant spring playlist.

“Lover” by Taylor Swift

One of Taylor Swift’s classic tracks, “Lover,” resembles an ancient folk song with a vintage style that stretches back through time, evoking the lingering fragrance of blooming flowers. When introducing the entire album named Lover, Taylor explained that the term “lover” not only refers to romantic love but also represents a longing for life, family, and everything one holds dear. When love resides in the heart, it brings an enduring, unwavering romance that lasts until death. The lyrics, “Swear to be overdramatic and true to my lover,” capture the innocence and romance of love, evoking the same joy and excitement that spring brings.

“Call you mine” by chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha

“Call You Mine,” a collaboration between The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha, tells the story of a youthful connection—an affection that, though ultimately fades, remains beautiful. Spring is also a time for reminiscing, a season when we witness the gradual arrival of beauty and reflect on the innocence of past moments. In the fleeting hours, we recall those pure, wonderful times and offer up freedom and ease to every untamed, wild day spent in youth. Beneath a green spring landscape, we share a collective memory of beauty, for the season itself serves as an album etched with memories.

“good time” by Owl City & Carly Rae Jepsen

If there is one season that celebrates the beauty and ease of life, allowing us to relax and smile, it is certainly spring. The song “Good Time” encapsulates the joy of youth, with the music video depicting carefree nights spent at a party. In a busy and heavy world, spring offers us a chance to feel the lightness and beauty of life. Whether it’s a casual stroll in the park or a drive with the windows down, spring invites us to let our lives be as refreshing as a spring breeze, embracing all the beauty the world has to offer.

“lemon” by Yonezu Kenshi

Spring is always gentle, yet it can also carry a quiet, subtle sadness. In a season where everything comes to life, there are also those that withered in the harsh winter. Amid the cycle of life, we are compelled to reflect on the meaning of existence and the reasons for moving forward. With the beginning of a new year, there is not only hope, but also a hint of fear toward the future. Spring, in its essence, holds the philosophy of reflection and the inception of life. The song “Lemon,” the theme of the forensic drama Unnatural Death, draws inspiration from the sour yet fragrant scent of lemons to depict the ever-present theme of death in the world, subtly alluding to the deeper meaning of life itself. A gentle sadness creeps in, much like how spring evokes endless contemplation and imagination.

“Beautiful in White” by Shane filan

This song recalls the shyness and excitement of a first encounter, where the fluttering of the heart transforms into promises and commitments, much like the soft breeze of spring. The tender rhythm and captivating vocals allow the listener’s heartbeat to sync with the music, making the fleeting passage of time feel timeless while love itself becomes endless. If love can bring courage and beauty, it creates a future and brightness for us.

“beautiful” by crush

How can we describe an all-encompassing love? If love allows us to feel the boundless beauty of the world, then it brings us insight and happiness. The classic OST “Beautiful” from the Korean drama Goblin feels like a soulful love letter, with every line stirring deep emotions and evoking tenderness in our hearts. “Beautiful life, beautiful day, beautiful my love, beautiful your heart” — each line embodies the purest form of beauty and love, enough to make us blush in the warmth of spring.

“drawing our moments” by taeyeon

Imagine waking up on a morning with light rain falling outside, leaning against your side, recording our moments together, turning them into an irreplaceable splash of color in the tapestry of time. Just as the lyrics describe, these ordinary moments form unforgettable memories. Taeyeon’s delicate voice tells the story of love and protection as if she’s narrating a tale — as soft and warm as spring’s embrace on a tender heart.

“easily” by bruno major