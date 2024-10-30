Spend 90 Minutes in NYC’s Studio 8H with Jason Reitman’s “Saturday Night”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

On October 11, 1975, the first episode of Saturday Night Live—then called NBC’s Saturday Night—premiered. On its 50th anniversary, Jason Reitman debuted his feature film, Saturday Night, a film that pays tribute to the show’s history and humble beginnings. The film begins at 10:00 p.m. and follows the cast and crew of the iconic show in real time as they prepare for its premiere. It’s chaotic, intense, hilarious, and perfect for Saturday Night Live (SNL) fans.

One major highlight of this film was the ensemble cast. Each actor was faced with portraying some of the largest personalities in television history, and each one excelled. SNL’s original cast was made of seven emerging New York comedians – Chevy Chase (Cory Michael Smith), Gilda Radner (Ella Hunt), Jane Curtin (Kim Matula), Laraine Newman (Emily Fairn), Dan Aykroyd (Dylan O’Brien), Garrett Morris (Lamorne Morris) and John Belushi (Matt Wood). Every actor manages to capture the energetic and youthful energy of the original cast, engaging audiences in their respective characters. Some of the standout performances include Dylan O’Brien’s charismatic and flirtatious Dan Aykroyd, Rachel Sennot’s witty and complex Rosie Shuester, Matthew Rhys’ hilariously aggravated George Carlin, and Gabriel Labelle’s surprising level-headed Lorne Michaels.

Almost a character of its own, the score was another major highlight. Jon Batiste composed the score for the film, which encapsulates the range of emotions depicted throughout the film. Batiste said he composed and recorded the score live on set while shooting the movie in authentic SNL fashion. He blends jazz, soul, and improvisational elements to mirror the spontaneity and energy of New York City. The score seamlessly transitions between moments of introspection and extreme tension, much like the film’s narrative.

The makers of the film also used cinematography and color-grading to create an authentic and immersive setting, transporting audiences to 1970s New York City. The camera was in almost constant motion during high-pressure scenes, following Lorne Michales at an unrelenting, frenetic pace. It accentuated the key emotional beats and amplified SNL’s late-night, adventurous spirit. Additionally, the color-grading, dynamic lighting choices, and cityscape shots created a contrast between lively and reflective nightlife. Overall, this movie is perfect for those with a short attention span, as it constantly transitions from scene to scene to highlight the chaos of that first night. It is also perfect for SNL fans: it’s nostalgic, shares the show’s sense of humor, and immerses viewers in iconic Studio 8H. See Saturday Night in theaters now for an engaging experience that feels both familiar and excitingly original.