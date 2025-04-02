TATIANA SAID WHAT?! TWISTS AND TURNS FROM ‘SO CLOSE TO WHAT’!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Tate A.K.A.Tatiana has done it again, and she keeps coming back like a “revolving door.” Her third studio Album, “So Close to What,” is filled with love, heartbreak, moving on, getting stuck and finding herself in her fame. As a Tater Tot, I can only admit that this album is the full pop star package!

Waiting one month after the album was released has let me really hear the lyrics, grasp the meaning and feel the vibes of each song, to interpret it in my own way. In wanting to get these takes just right, this review is very long awaited, but don’t fret, this just “means I care.”

“2 HANDS”

While this album has no skips, “2 hands” for me is definitely at the bottom of this list. The sole reason I say this is because it was released as a single first and has gotten repetitive just like “Sports Car” and “It’s ok I’m ok.” As anticipated as I was to hear what new music she had in store next after her previous studio album, “Think Later”, I wish she had kept it off my hands! Of course, this song has a good beat, energy, and theme. I have already heard it replay over and over! In relationships, physical touch is a key element in showing love and affection to your partner. In this song, tate talks about craving “2 hands” around her at all times, it’s one of her top love languages! This song is quite relatable for people who lack this balance in their love lives. You can also interpret this song as a tug-of-war situation, where one party may feel attached and the other may feel distanced. Favorite lyric: “Need a little less talk / And a lot more touch”

“It’s OK i’m ok”

Following the single trend, this song had a chokehold on me too early on. The choreography was so catchy that I would randomly jam out in public even if the song wasn’t playing. I can’t tell if it’s an addiction or a superpower? After hearing the rest of the SC2W album, I remain IN LOVE with the beat and bridge, as well as how many easter eggs were found in the music video, which got me hyped for the album! “It’s ok I’m ok” is all about ditching the guy that left you for another girl, or just being okay with a relationship ending as you know you won’t miss out on anything. It brings out that inner-baddie so much that I can promise if you play this song when you’re really going through it, you won’t even remember your situationship by the end of it. Sometimes yourself is all you need is YOU. Favorite lyric: “No, nothin’ could make me miss it / Take him, he’s yours”

“Sports car”

“Sports car” is about feeling how the song sounds. It’s hot, it’s spicy, and it’s just so Tatiana! I simply cannot get over the heat this piece brings. The sexiness you will feel once you play this song is like no other. I get instant chills every time I hear it, as the beat of the song hits just as different as the sneaky lyrics she throws in. Your jaw will be on the floor after you hear Tatiana’s fantasy ranging from a mystery man, adrenaline rushes and of course, a sports car! Favorite lyric: “Where’d you put those keys / we could share one seat”

“Like i do”

This song is for all of you girls that have felt used by old friends, partners or family members. No matter the circumstances, for followers, social climbers, or money, everyone has been used at one point or another. This one may just remind you of that gut feeling you once had while being treated differently for what you had to offer but not what YOU had to offer. If not, maybe this song will help a current situation click for you, and detect those fake friends. Favorite lyric: “Say you wanna know me, you don’t wanna know me / You just wanna do what I do”

“BLOODonmyhands”

This song captures the reality check on men crossing boundaries and keeping composure after they mess up. Not giving him a second chance shows him what HE is missing out on. Tatiana says the best revenge is no revenge at all, which holds so much power. However, if you feel the urge to take your power back, just live your life… all they can do is stay mad! Sorry! Favorite lyric: “Dance like I can’t be bothered, know it kills you / Bounced back and found another, and he hates you”

“Means i care”

This song just screams when everything is going perfect, but can just feel the tension in the air when you are about to sabotage your own friendship or relationship. So much so, that every little good reason suddenly becomes a flaw and excuse to cut a person off. You would rather be in control over the way it ends, than have the ending hurt you later on, even if that means ghosting your crush. Perfect for the avoidant-attachment girlies! Favorite lyric: “Run away without a mention, go ghost / I like you the most”

“Greenlight”

OKAY! We all heard the tracks from her pop-up event where she sat in the bed of the truck. When I first heard the leak to it, I was like, “YES, another slow song!” Turns out, she turned around, hit the gas pedal, and flipped the entire vibe of the song.

“Greenlight” is for all the girls who have gone through the most in their past relationships and still have yet to heal. However, when proposed with the picture perfect guy right in front of you, you can’t help me stare in the rear view mirror. Favorite lyric: “Guess I never healed right / Maybe it’s a green light, but I can’t go”

“Siren sounds”

I’m putting this in the dead middle because it’s electrifying and has such a different vibe from her other tracks, but WHY did she add it as a bonus? It’s okay, I’m indecisive too girl, but it should’ve been on the album to begin with, it’s just as good as the rest of them. On the Miss Possessive Tour, Tate jokes about getting bullied and harassed for not releasing it straight up, when it also got leaked?! (poor Tate) This masterpiece is about toxic or unhealthy relationships and feeling like you can’t leave because you’re in too deep. She compares the concept to a burning house, and knowing that the relationship that was once your home is now a natural disaster, but pretending like the house will put itself out. It’s genius, really. Favorite lyric: “Been a full year now, and we both know it’s not good for us / But we both love the smoke in our lungs”

“No I’m Not in love”

While this song is an absolute BOP and is beyond impressive. I think the chorus sounds a bit too “remixy” for my liking. I love the meaning of this one, though, how it feels to feel detached from the outcome of a situationship or have come to peace with one ending. Favorite lyric: “I don’t really care what it feels like / Or what it looks like, babe”

“Nostalgia”

Love this one so much, and the only reason I put it 10 is that I personally am more of an upbeat girl. I have cried to this several times and continue to tear up every time I hear it. It’s meant to remind you of life, how it used to be, and knowing that nothing ever stays the same. Whether that is for the better or worse, it’s EMOTIONAL. Temporarily, it seems like one hard thing can ruin many good things. Once time passes, you’ll look back and reminisce on everything you had without realizing it. This pain is agonizing and often leads you to question what you could’ve done differently, taken for granted, less or who you would have appreciated more. Favorite lyrics: “Funny thing about nostalgia / Didn’t show up ’til I lost ya, ooh”

“Dear god”

Dear god, was this one hard to rank! When you listen to this song, it almost feels like you shouldn’t be listening to it. It sounds like heaven, hence the title. However, it can feel like hell when you can’t seem to shake someone out of your head. Getting over someone may be the most challenging of triumphs when it comes to love. Favorite lyrics: “Dear God, Get his Imprint out of my bed / Take “amazing” out of our sex, take away the way I still might want to (No)”

“i know love”

This is exactly what I’ve been waiting for: the collaboration between Tate and The Kid LAROI- only the cutest couple in the music industry right now! Listening to this song, sounds like the moment when you finally find clarity and peace in something good, after being treated like how you should be. If you know the love story behind Tate and the Kid LAROI, it was certainly unexpected since they had only ever shared “awkward encounters” However, they found each other in their true selves and their music. The music video was loaded with cuteness, as she and The Kid LAROI danced with MacBook Photo Booth effects. This is art. The video is such a big hit and is already being recreated by fans on TikTok, which called Tate’s media team to create a fan video full of clips using the same effects. Just another reason to love Tate – she includes her fans too! Favorite lyric: “Yeah, I know love when it hits, when it feels like this / It’s a little like drugs”

“Purple lace bra”

This song captures the vulnerability that women feel when they attempt to be heard, not just seen. Being sexualized is too common when it comes to women pursuing any career, but when you throw in fame, here comes the pressure and people-pleasing. She sings about this vulnerability, but only real fans will know these sexual lyrics are not meant to be sexual but prove how often women are ignored. Favorite lyric: “’Cause my body positioning / Determines if you’re listenin’ (if you’re listenin’), oh”

“miss possessive”

Calling all over-protective ladies, this one’s yours! Ever been caught in the heat of the moment watching someone trying to take what’s yours? Ever wanted to get that heat and anger out in a song? Well, Tates alter-ego, Tatiana, understands you. I wouldn’t say it’s heavy metal or anything… just slightly passive-aggressive! Favorite lyric: “I’m telling you, you haven’t seen the 1 a.m. side of me / When I’m two drinks in, and you just can’t leave me and my man alone (go)”

“signs”

Have you ever just wanted your man to take a hint? Well, this song is quite the step up from Tori and Jade from Victorious. Tate knows the frustrating feeling when you try hinting to your partner when something’s up, but nothing seems to be sticking. Whether that is pet peeves, lack of effort, or communication, this song replicates that. Favorite lyric: “Know me better, see the signs / Shouldn’t have to tell you or whatever, read my mind, oh

“revolving door”