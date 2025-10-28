Six Albums That’ll Become The Soundtrack To Your Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The leaves are changing colors. Notes of pumpkin and cinnamon waft out of coffee shops. I even pulled my brown corduroy jacket out of my closet. This can only mean one thing: fall has arrived in Pittsburgh. When the seasons change, I want the music I listen to reflect the mood of the outdoors. To me, fall music is characterized by reflective, folky tunes, often by “indie” or “alternative” artists—although those descriptors are highly subjective. Anyway, the hyperpop of Sabrina Carpenter or Addison Rae won’t cut it when I’m wearing my chunky sweaters and trying to romanticize the sun setting at 6 p.m. Here’s a list of my favorite albums to get you into the fall mood. So grab a warm spiced drink, get outside in the brisk autumn air, put on your headphones, and start listening!

When the Pawn… – Fiona Apple I always go back to late 90s music when fall comes around—and that means Fiona Apple. This album blends Apple’s incredible lyricism with strong, funky production with a vibe that’s uniquely When the Pawn… I won’t write out the full name of this album for sanity’s sake, but look it up if you don’t know what I’m talking about. My absolute favorite song is “Get Gone,” but “Paper Bag” is very popular too. Plus, this album was released in early November so it’s basically confirmed to be a fall soundtrack. Masterpiece – big thief Masterpiece is just that: a masterpiece. It tells stories of love and human connection through songs that push violently between loud electric guitar and drums and soft plucking melodies, strung together with Adrianne Lenker’s instantly recognizable soft and shaky vocals. I just recently started listening to Big Thief, and I’m glad I found them in time for fall. My favorites on this album are “Interstate,” “Paul” and the title track. This is it – the Greeting Committee One of my favorite bands, The Greeting Committee, brings a more upbeat sound to this list. Well, as upbeat as I can get during this season. This album is anchored by a ripping saxophone and plucky guitar riffs, creating full-bodied songs that make me want to move! I’ve seen them in concert three times now, and this album is what made me a fan. My favorites are “Run For Your Money” and “You’ve Got Me.” the art of loving – olivia dean This is the newest album on this list, released just a couple weeks ago on September 26, and I slowly fell in love with its full-bodied, flowing melodies. Dean’s voice is gorgeous, and the album employs classic instrumentals that make it sound like the soundtrack to a nostalgic black-and-white or a dramatic action movie a la Bond. I love turning this album on as background for studying in darkening fall evenings. the record – boygenius Besides the cover totally embodying fall’s colors, the record is a great choice to get in your feels. The band members’ voices and songwriting styles mix together beautifully into this truly collaborative work of art, feeling more like an intentional “project” than just simply an album. I am currently obsessed with “Leonard Cohen,” but “True Blue” was my top song on Spotify last year. Actually, every song on this album is perfect. Remind me Tomorrow – sharon van etten I found this album because its song, “Seventeen,” plays in one of my favorite shows, Yellowjackets. I cannot even describe how much I love that song—you’ll just have to listen to it yourself. When I looked up the album, I was shocked to find out it was only released in 2019 because it has such an ethereal sound. The rest of the album is great too and fulfills the pull-on-my-heartstrings 90s sound that I’m craving in the fall months. My other favorite track besides “Seventeen” is definitely “You Shadow.”

There are plenty more albums that embody the fall spirit, but I just wanted to highlight a few. Happy autumn, and have fun listening!