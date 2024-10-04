Sitcom Showdown: The Top 10 Best Sitcoms (Not Debatable)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the seasons slowly change and it starts to get colder out, a good tv show is a must for the days when all you want to do is lay in your bed wrapped up in blankets. I personally feel that I am qualified to rank these sitcoms, because I find myself rewatching the same shows until I can quote them. I compiled a list of my favorite sitcoms that, if you have not watched, you seriously need to. Without further ado, here are the top 10 best sitcoms, and no this is not debatable.

Big Bang Theory

Honestly, this is my favorite show out of this list. I watched this over the summer and have truly felt a void in my life since watching the finale. Based in Pasadena California, a group of Cal-Tech scientists navigate through social situations, especially those involving women and find themselves in the most awkward of situations. Starring Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, and Mayim Bialik, this show captures the geekiness, awkwardness, and often humoristic feeling of navigating the world in your late 20’s to 30’s. If you are a fan of Big Bang, be sure to check out Young Sheldon, which is a prequel to Big Bang, showing Sheldon’s life growing up. Both are 10/10’s from me!

New GIrl

Where do I even begin with New Girl? I have seen this show close to 7 times fully, often watching the series finale and restarting the whole show over again. After going through a rough breakup, quirky teacher Jess (Zooey Deschanel) moves in with three guys who she has never met before; Nick, Schmitt, and Winston (Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, and Lamorne Morris). Together they form a bond that is unbreakable with people who couldn’t be more different. Coining some phrases that I use on a daily basis, this show is lighthearted and feminist and even has guest stars Taylor Swift and Prince!

Schitt’s Creek

Funny enough, I am actually rewatching this show right now, which inspired this whole article! Earning a solid 8.5/10 on Rotten Tomatoes, Schitt’s Creek’s quick rise to fame is no surprise. Airing from 2015-2020, father-son duo Dan Levy and Eugene Levy both created and starred in this sitcom, winning a total of 9 primetime Emmys! After being a victim of fraud and losing millions of dollars, David (Dan Levy), Alexis (Annie Murphy), Moira (Catherine O’Hara), and Johnny (Eugene Levy) have to move to a small and unsophisticated town: Schitt’s Creek, where they are forced to adapt to this town’s bizarre traditions and interesting people. It is no surprise that this show is highly praised, the comedic gold is something that keeps you wanting to watch more! If you haven’t seen Schitt’s Creek, you must start it!

friends

A sitcom classic. Unless you live under a rock, you have seen at least one episode of Friends. Or in my case, the entire series 10 times. Widely acclaimed, Friends is a show about a friend group in their mid-20’s navigating life in New York during that time in your life when your friends are your family. Bringing about some iconic lines such as, “Pivot,” “She’s your lobster,” and “We were on a break” (Which brings about the question…were they on a break?) Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, and Matt Leblanc. If you want to see a show that embodies friendship, trust, love, and relationships, all while delivering some hilarious lines, Friends is the show for you.

The Good Place

While I have watched The Good Place multiple times, I feel that this show does not get the credit it deserves. An incredibly abstract concept where Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) finds herself in the afterlife she is both relieved and shocked to find out that she is in “The Good Place.” However, it doesn’t take her long to realize that there was a mistake. With the help of her friends Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil), and Jason (Manny Jacinto), they come together to teach Eleanor what it takes to be a good person and to hide from “The Good Place” architect Micheal (Ted Danson). This sitcom really focuses on storytelling with plenty of twists and turns and honestly ends on the perfect high note. Heartwarming perfection to me!

Modern family

I am going to be honest here, I have not seen all of Modern Family (I know, sue me). However, my family is obsessed with this show, and it is the perfect thing to put on when we all need to agree on something to watch. And don’t worry, I plan on watching the whole series once I am done with Schitt’s Creek! Told from the perspective of an unseen documentary series, Modern Family offers a hilarious and honest perspective of family life; often difficult-but filled with love and tradition. Parents Phil (Ty Burnell) and Claire (Julie Bowen) yearn for an open relationship with their three children, but each child has their own quirks making this challenging. Claire’s dad, Jay (Ed O’Neill) and his latina wife Gloria (Sofia Vergara) are raising a family together, but people often assume Jay is Gloria’s father. Jay’s son, Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and his partner Cameron (Eric Stonestreet) have adopted a daughter, making this one big, happy family.

The office

I couldn’t have a list of best sitcoms that included Friends and not The Office! While this debate is forever ongoing about which iconic show is better, I am here to give my two cents and officially say that it is Friends. (Sorry!) However, that is not to say that The Office isn’t also an incredibly hilarious and awkward mockumentary based off of a British original. It features the staff of a Scranton-based paper company, “Dunder-Mifflin,” and includes characters from the British version (and even some that resemble people that you work with!). There is your likable employee that is a bit of a goof-off, Jim (John Krasinski), who has a crush on the secretary, Pam (Jenna Fischer). Then there is Dwight (Rainn Wilson), the hard working employee who lacks social skills and common sense. And of course who could forget Micheal (Steve Carell), the boss of Dunder-Mifflin who is so unserious, unprofessional, and often out of touch. Together these characters come together to portray life in the office, mostly boring but entertaining nonetheless.

Brooklyn nine-nine

I just finished this show over the summer with my boyfriend and I have to say, I am a fan. We binged the four seasons very quickly, only to find out that there are four additional seasons not on Netflix! However, from what I have seen, Brooklyn Nine-Nine portrays detectives in Brooklyn’s 99th precinct, who take on the most challenging cases. Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) is both a talented and carefree cop who never had to follow the rules or work hard. However, when the precinct gets a new commanding officer (Andre Braugher), he is quickly put in his place. A quick and easy watch, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has quickly made its way to my heart.

arrested development

I watched this show quite a few years ago, but it is unforgettable. This show is often described as, “the story of a wealthy family who lost everything, and the one son who had no choice but to keep them all together.” Micheal Bluth (Jason Bateman) finds himself forced to stay in California and look after his family’s business, after his father, George Bluth Senior (Jeffery Tambor), is sent to prison. Micheal juggles with the responsibilities of running a family business while also trying to be a good role model for his son, George Micheal (Micheal Cera). Jason Bateman and Micheal Cera are incredible in this quirky and outlandish comedy. Definitely a must watch if you haven’t seen it already!

family guy