In today’s day and age, water bottles are a staple. Everyone carries their water bottle everywhere as if the world will crumble without it. This relatively new phenomenon has water bottles going in and out of style faster than jeans! I need to have a water bottle to suit my every need, whether it is going to class, working out, hiking, or sitting on the couch. This means that, as a victim of the water bottle epidemic, I have tried so many different bottles with different features, functions, shapes, and sizes. Therefore, this is my very professional and official water bottle line-up!

Stanley H2.0 Tumbler Starting strong, the viral and monstrous Stanley. I was a die-hard Stanley fan up until a few months ago. I LOVED my Stanley, between the straw, size, and ability to keep drinks cold. The selling point of the Stanley is that I found myself constantly sipping just because the straw was right there. I would sip all day long without even thinking. Because of the size, I only have to refill it a few times daily. That being said, with the sheer size of this cup and the spillage, this cup is not ideal for someone on the go all day. I struggled with keeping it in the side pocket of my backpack, and always risk spilling when I am going about my day. Yeti Rambler This sleek, insulated option is durable and spill-resistant (I mean, what more could you ask for?). Yeti is known for its durability and longevity, so this bottle will last forever as long as you take care of it. It is easy to take apart and clean since the top has a double layer. There is a lid with a smaller drinking spout covered by a second lid to make it leakproof. However, this leakproof design means that every time you screw on the top lid, the bottom lid is screwed in more and more, making it difficult to take off. It also is a hefty bottle, especially when full, so keep that in mind if you are going to be carrying it all day long. Nalgene Wide-Mouth Water Bottle This water bottle is a must-have if you are going camping, hiking, backpacking, or need to stock up on water. These bottles can hold up to 48oz of water with an easy-to-use screw cap, making it ideal for outdoor activities. However, I would never use this bottle in day-to-day life. It is bulky with an inconvenient handle, which prohibits cup-holder and backpack use. As someone who prefers a straw, I spill water ALL over my face and shirt every time I drink out of this bottle. This is most definitely a user error, but that is why I strictly use my Nalgene for outdoor activities. Hydroflask There is a reason this water bottle has been consistently popular for nearly a decade now. This bottle keeps your water icy cold, does not leak, and has different lid attachments to suit every need. The diverse lid attachments are a game-changer—you can drink out of a straw one day and pour spout the next, making it useful for any occasion. It fits in the side pocket of a backpack and comes in different sizes and colors depending on your needs. However, make sure you lift your weights before purchasing this bottle, because when it is full, the Hydroflask weighs a ton! Owala Last but certainly not least, my current hyper-fixation water bottle! I cannot imagine going back to any other water bottle after buying my Owala. The sip or swig mechanism is ideal for someone who likes to carry the bottle throughout the day and drink out of it during a workout. It also is spill-proof, making it convenient to throw in a bag for a day out and about – a big upgrade from my Stanley phase. The biggest issue I have found so far is with the complex cap that makes it leak-proof for the sip and swig mechanism, and comes with lots of nooks and crannies. This requires a deep clean pretty regularly, which can get annoying and easily forgotten.

Whatever bottle you choose, just remember to stay hydrated and happy sipping!