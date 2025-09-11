Securing An Internship: Where To Start

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s application season! While this process can be stressful, there are strategies for getting where you want to go.

Start Early

If you want to secure an internship for this spring, or even next summer, start looking now. Companies may start posting listings as early as nine months before the position starts, and to stand out in today’s job market, you must get a head start. Don’t freak out if you’re feeling behind—plenty of people are in the same boat—but it’s better to start late than never.

Use your resources

There are multiple avenues to find internships, from using personal connections to applying through a company website. If you’re not sure where to start your search, some of the best platforms to try are LinkedIn, Handshake, and Indeed. Each of these has a place to upload your information and experiences, filter searches, and easily apply to jobs. If you have a specific company in mind, visit their official website directly. Even if no positions are listed, don’t hesitate to send a cold email to a hiring manager.

Cast a Wide Net

Obviously, the competition is tough. I know people who’ve applied to a hundred positions and heard back from only a few. To boost your chances, apply to as many internships as you can, and broaden your search beyond what you initially pictured for yourself. It’s unlikely that you’ll score your dream job right away, but every experience is a stepping stone in your career path.

Polish your resume

Of course, you’ll need an updated resume to apply to internships. Numerous online resources can help with this, including one from Harvard, which includes a comprehensive guide and details the dos/don’ts of resume writing, along with action verbs you can use. There are also tutors available at most universities’ writing centers that will provide support when it comes to strengthening your resume.

Cover Letters

Most positions require a cover letter, and if it’s marked as optional, I strongly recommend that you submit one. Again, online resources can help you refine these materials. It’s essential that you tailor the cover letter to the application, but many people have a standard one based on their skills and experiences that they slightly alter for each position.

Don’t Take Rejections personally