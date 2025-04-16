Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Steel City Sounds: Your Guide To Summer Concerts In Pittsburgh

Samantha McAtee
As the weather gets warmer, Pittsburgh’s summer concert season is upon us! Fellow outdoor concert lovers and country fans, here is a top list of artists visiting Pittsburgh in summer 2025.

May 17TH: Alex Warrren at Roxian theatre

Alex Warren, known for his TikTok platform, will be on his “Cheaper Than Therapy” tour this summer. I really like his new song “Ordinary” and I am excited to see how music career takes off.

May 31st: George Strait, chris stapleton, parker mCcollum

These artists will be performing at Acrisure stadium. I think this concert is going to be a huge hit. Summer concerts are very popular in Pittsburgh. I love Chris Stapleton and George Strait. I also saw Parker McCollum when he open for Morgan Wallen on his “One Night At A Time World Tour” in 2023 and he did an amazing job.

June 6th: Jon Pardi

Jon Pardi will be performing at the Pete. If you’re on campus this summer and like country music I would recommend this concert!

June 13th: Thomas Rhett, Tucker Wetmore

Thomas Rett will be performing at the Pavilion at Star Lake.

June 14th: Halsey

Halsey will be performing at the Pavilion at Star Lake.

June 20th: Megan Moroney, Sadie Mclayne

Megan will be performing at Stage AE which is right next to Acrisure. I saw her open for Kenney Chesney last summer and she did an amazing job. I love her latest album and am so excited for her!

June 21st: Indigo Girls

Indigo Girls will be performing at 1st Summit Arena.

June 26th: Avril Lavigne, Simple plan, we the kings

Avril Lavigne will be performing at Star Lake.

July 5th: Billy Joel, ROD STEWART

Billy Joel will be playing at Acrisure Stadium

July 9th: The Lumineers, Hippo Campus

The Lumineers will be playing at the Pavilion at Star Lake. I am hoping to get tickets to this concert. I love the Lumineers!

July 12TH: Teddy Swims, Sienna Spiro

Teddy Swims will be performing at Stage AE.

August 2: Luke Bryan, George Birge, Randall King, Mae Estes

Luke Bryan’s concerts always look like so much fun! He will be performing at the Pavilion at Star Lake.

Auguest 7th: Lord huron, S.G. Goodman

Lord Huron will be performing at Stage AE.

August 9th: Jason Aldean, Nate smith, raelynn, dee jay silver

Jason Aldean will be performing at the Pavilion at Star Lake. I am hoping to get tickets to this concert.

Whether you are visiting Pittsburgh this summer or live nearby, these concerts will be a great opportunity for some live music!

