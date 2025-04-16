Steel City Sounds: Your Guide To Summer Concerts In Pittsburgh

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the weather gets warmer, Pittsburgh’s summer concert season is upon us! Fellow outdoor concert lovers and country fans, here is a top list of artists visiting Pittsburgh in summer 2025.

May 17TH: Alex Warrren at Roxian theatre Alex Warren, known for his TikTok platform, will be on his “Cheaper Than Therapy” tour this summer. I really like his new song “Ordinary” and I am excited to see how music career takes off. May 31st: George Strait, chris stapleton, parker mCcollum These artists will be performing at Acrisure stadium. I think this concert is going to be a huge hit. Summer concerts are very popular in Pittsburgh. I love Chris Stapleton and George Strait. I also saw Parker McCollum when he open for Morgan Wallen on his “One Night At A Time World Tour” in 2023 and he did an amazing job. June 6th: Jon Pardi Jon Pardi will be performing at the Pete. If you’re on campus this summer and like country music I would recommend this concert! June 13th: Thomas Rhett, Tucker Wetmore Thomas Rett will be performing at the Pavilion at Star Lake. June 14th: Halsey Halsey will be performing at the Pavilion at Star Lake. June 20th: Megan Moroney, Sadie Mclayne Megan will be performing at Stage AE which is right next to Acrisure. I saw her open for Kenney Chesney last summer and she did an amazing job. I love her latest album and am so excited for her! June 21st: Indigo Girls Indigo Girls will be performing at 1st Summit Arena. June 26th: Avril Lavigne, Simple plan, we the kings Avril Lavigne will be performing at Star Lake. July 5th: Billy Joel, ROD STEWART Billy Joel will be playing at Acrisure Stadium July 9th: The Lumineers, Hippo Campus The Lumineers will be playing at the Pavilion at Star Lake. I am hoping to get tickets to this concert. I love the Lumineers! July 12TH: Teddy Swims, Sienna Spiro Teddy Swims will be performing at Stage AE. August 2: Luke Bryan, George Birge, Randall King, Mae Estes Luke Bryan’s concerts always look like so much fun! He will be performing at the Pavilion at Star Lake. Auguest 7th: Lord huron, S.G. Goodman Lord Huron will be performing at Stage AE. August 9th: Jason Aldean, Nate smith, raelynn, dee jay silver Jason Aldean will be performing at the Pavilion at Star Lake. I am hoping to get tickets to this concert.

Whether you are visiting Pittsburgh this summer or live nearby, these concerts will be a great opportunity for some live music!