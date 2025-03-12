This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

Over the past few years, I’ve gone from a podcast avoider to an avid listener. I previously wrote a podcast recommendation article (which you can check out here), but I’ve gathered a few more that I’ve discovered in the past year. While the recommendations I gave before still hold true, here are four more podcasts that are perfect for anyone trying to get into them or looking to expand their current library.

We’re Here to Help We’re Here to Help is a comedy podcast hosted by actor Jake Johnson (yes, the actor from New Girl) and comedian Gareth Reynolds. The premise of the show is that people call in looking for advice, however, their problems are never normal. From “how do I stop my boyfriend from clipping his toenails in the living room” to “what’s a better go-to drink order than vodka and Diet Coke,” each episode covers vastly different problems. It’s a lighthearted show with episodes ranging from an hour to an hour and a half, and sometimes they have other celebrities guest host on the podcast. It’s one of my favorites to listen to while walking to and from class and I highly recommend it for anyone looking for a laugh and an easy listen. If Books Could Kill This is my most recent podcast find and one that I put on every day. If Books Could Kill is hosted by journalist Michael Hobbes and lawyer Peter Shamshiri. In it, they explore popular books and critique the often overgeneralized and potentially harmful ideas they spread. While this might not sound the most exciting, Hobbes and Shamshiri are both funny and satirical, and their commentary keeps you engaged. The books they talk about were widely accepted and vastly popular at some point in recent history, and they do the important job of examining how books can spread misinformation when they’re not analyzed critically. I encourage everyone to listen to at least one episode because I guarantee you’ll come back for more, and at roughly one hour in run time, they’re easy to digest. Maintenance Phase Maintenance Phase is once again hosted by Michael Hobbes, but this time he’s accompanied by fellow journalist and writer Aubrey Gordon. I have to shout out my friend and coworker Melina for putting me onto this podcast, as it has quickly become one of my favorites. It has a similar vibe to If Books Could Kill, but instead of looking at books, Hobbes and Gordon debunk popular health myths and trends. Their episodes are also roughly an hour long, and they look at everything from the history of Pilates to the problem with fads like celery juice. I enjoy their sense of humor and they’re good at covering complicated topics in a way that’s easy to understand. If you’re looking for something both educational and entertaining, Maintenance Phase is an excellent choice. I Never Liked You Different from the other three, I Never Liked You has episodes that are only 15-20 minutes long. It’s hosted by comedians Nick Smith and Matteo Lane. Every episode they choose a different topic and just talk about it. It’s a simple premise, but the two of them are hilarious together. They’ve talked about Wicked, their opinions on fashion week, and their recent vacation to Mexico, to name a few. Their episodes are also available on YouTube, which is great if you want something short to watch. Their show is quick and light if you need something funny and unserious to listen to. I often put on I Never Liked You when I’m eating dinner, or I’ll pull up their YouTube videos if I want to watch instead.

Depending on the day or what I’ve got going on, I like to bounce between my more serious podcasts and something simply comedic. I can’t recommend these podcasts enough, and they’re perfect for daily or casual listeners. The next time you open Spotify, give one of them a listen!