Pennsylvania Public Transportation is Dying, and It Will Affect You.

“There’s nothing left to cut from the budget but service.” Public transportation companies all across the state are experiencing new budget deficits that are crippling their ability to provide service.

Just when public transportation in Pittsburgh seemed to be on the up, with new massive projects like the Bus Rapid Transit and Bus Line Redesign up to plate, a devastating reality has begun to show; public transit in Pittsburgh, and in fact the entire state, is dying.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced on March 20th that they have been functioning in a deficit they can no longer maintain; this deficit is due to unequal allocation of state budget and a general shortfall of funds to adequately provide functioning public transit systems. These budgetary restrictions are so dire that in order to operate, the PRT is looking at completely cutting 40 of the 100 bus lines in service and the T Silver line, with a further reduction in service across 53 lines and the T Red line. In addition to these cuts, service would end at 11:00 pm each night across all bus and rail lines, and fare will increase from $2.75 to $3.00. These changes would be put into effect in February of 2026.

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Association (SEPTA) also released its budget cuts on April 9th, with a similarly dire outlook. The cuts include 50 bus lines and five regional rail lines, an additional 9:00 p.m. service cut for rail lines, and a fare increase to $2.90.

While these two urban areas face obvious challenges due to these cuts, they are not alone in their announcements; smaller population centers such as the Lehigh and Northhampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) have also shared their reorganized budgets. In fact, all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have some public transportation infrastructure, and all will face budgetary restraints in 2026.

The effects of these cuts are not quantifiable. While PRT estimates service alteration would leave 180,000 residents and 50,000 jobs without public transit access in the Pittsburgh area alone, the ripples these budget cuts would send throughout the entire state in terms of public health and safety are unimaginable. While some residents who can afford cars will be able to make the costly switch, those who cannot will be left with no options. Additionally, increases in car dependence have been proven to worsen air quality, and a lack of public transit means more stress on ride-share options and alternatives to driving, which could have negative impacts on drunk driving–this is especially prevalent considering service would end at 11:00 pm in Pittsburgh, for example.

Whether you ride the bus or not, you know someone who does, and the economy of Pennsylvania relies on access to public transportation. These cuts are devastating and leave hundreds of thousands of citizens in the state without reliable access to their jobs, schools, and essential services like grocery stores, doctor’s offices, and banks. This is not to mention the hundreds of public transportation jobs that will simply be gone.

In response to the cuts, public transportation advocacy groups across the state have begun to mobilize and organize. This includes rallies, petitions, and budget demands with the end goal of providing access to safe public transportation across the state, whether urban or rural. For example, Transit For All PA—a coalition of public transit riders, unions, and interest groups—has begun a campaign for a budget of $694 million to be allocated to PA transit across the state. This is an attempt to reach the goal of $573 million necessary to restore public transport to pre-covid levels, plus a 10% increase in service for areas outside of Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. The baseline goal almost doubles Governor Shapiro’s sales tax plan that offers $292 million of the $384 million needed to maintain existing operations across the state.

If you are interested in getting involved in protecting public transportation, it is imperative that you act quickly. Budget finalization happens in June, so time is of the essence. So far, thousands of letters have been sent to state legislators, and you can send one too. Transit For All PA has a step-by-step guide for what to do if you want to support public transportation funding in PA. You can also get in touch with Transit For All PA if you would like to be a part of a lobbying meeting, which would include physically speaking to legislators.

On the University of Pittsburgh campus, you can contact Complete Streets or Urban Planning Club to see how you can help get involved on the local level. This includes a letter-writing campaign on April 18th from 12:00 to 2:30 pm hosted by the Student Government Board in the William Pitt Union Ballroom, open to anyone (not just Pitt students) looking for a place to begin their advocacy.

While this situation is no doubt dire, state legislators work for us. There are ways for you to make your voice heard, and to protect the public institutions that millions of people in PA rely on in their everyday lives.