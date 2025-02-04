This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

I love a good party game. It’s not only a great way to hang out with friends, but also an opportunity to meet new people! If you’re spending time with new people and aren’t sure how to break the ice (or even if you and your friends are just bored), try out some of these board, card, and video games!

jackbox

The game, the myth, the legend: Jackbox. Jackbox has several “versions”, each one containing different minigames. Some of my favorite minigames are Quiplash, Trivia Murder Party, and Fakin’ It. Each minigame has its rules and challenges, but I’ve yet to encounter one I didn’t enjoy! You can challenge your party to rounds of trivia, think-on-your-feet comedy, and even T-shirt designing! Jackbox is available for purchase on gaming consoles and computers, usually for about $15-$20.

hot seat

I played this one recently at my birthday party, and it was so much fun! It was great for a group of people familiar with each other, but still worked great for those who weren’t as close. A player reads out a question, which they answer on their personal notepad. Then every other player writes what they think the selected player answered. Points are awarded based on whether or not your answer was correct, and whether or not other players thought your answer was correct. It took a few turns to adjust to the rules, but in the end, it was a fun way to pass the time!

rummy 500

This was a recommendation from our Editor-in-Chief Grace! All you need is a deck of cards. Players take turns drawing and discarding cards. Different cards are worth varying amounts of points, and as players make specific stacks of cards, they accumulate points. The first player to make it to 500 points wins! I can’t attest to this one as I haven’t played it myself, but it sounds like a fun, simple way to break the ice!

king’s cup

I also played this at my birthday party. Each card of a standard deck is assigned a word. For example, 8 is category. The drawer picks a category, like animals or cereals. Each player in the circle will name something in that category until someone slips up. Whoever messes up has to drink! The card is then slotted under the tab of a drink, and on whoever’s turn the tab pops has to drink the center beverage. While traditionally a drinking game, this can also be played with mocktails, soda, or other nonalcoholic options.

werewolf

This is a staple on family vacations and board game nights. Werewolf follows the same rules as Mafia. Some players are designated as werewolves and wake up in the night and kill a villager. When the villagers “wake up” the next morning, they are told who died, and must determine the werewolves before they kill the entire village! This game can be played simply, or with more interesting characters like the Seer or Drunkard that follow alternate rules. This game is great for old and new friends alike!

stir the pot (but only the nice cards)

This game comes from a recommendation of my friend Emily but with a small contingency. Stir the Pot asks players to select who out of the group applies most to the drawn card. While some of these cards are funny and harmless (i.e. who’s most likely to join a pyramid scheme), others may be hurtful or inappropriate for a group of acquaintances. If you’re interested, maybe just take a peek at the cards beforehand and remove any that seem too hostile or invasive.

overcooked