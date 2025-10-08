One Masterpiece After Another: Paul Thomas Anderson’s Newest Triumph

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve been on social media in the past week and paid the slightest attention to pop culture, you’ve likely seen a rave review of One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson’s (PTA) new action/drama starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, and Regina Hall. Moreover, the word ‘masterpiece’ has been thrown around a lot regarding the film, accompanied by its current 96% on Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic score of 95. If this star-studded cast and its consistently high ratings aren’t enough to convince you to buy a ticket at your local theater, I have plenty of reasons to support the prevailing claim that this is the best film of 2025 so far.

PTA continues to prove himself as one of the best filmmakers of the 21st century, with films like There Will Be Blood to Punch-Drunk Love under his belt. One Battle After Another is no blemish on his reputation, and many believe it even surpasses many of his previous accolades. He shot this film on 35mm film and urges audiences to see it in VistaVision or IMAX formats if possible to fully capture the beauty of the Colorado landscapes, intense action scenes, and intimate character interactions.

The plot begins 16 years in the past, focusing on a revolutionary group called the French 75, fiercely led by Taylor’s character, Perfidia. She’s accompanied by her lover, Bob, played by DiCaprio. The majority of the film, though, takes place in the present, focused on Bob and his daughter Willa, played by Infiniti. They lead an unconventional life as a result of Bob’s time as a revolutionary, and their lives change even more drastically when Sergeant Lockjaw, played by Sean Penn, begins to hunt their family down.

The film’s marketing has certainly leaned on the star power of its cast to a certain degree, and honestly, it’s justified. These actors’ phenomenal performances make the story powerful, especially Penn, whom I would comfortably bet will win his third Oscar at the next Academy Awards. I would also bet on a nomination for Infiniti, despite this being her first major role, and, of course, the always-reliable DiCaprio.

This film could not have been released at a more devastatingly perfect moment in time; its relevant political themes are impossible to overlook. PTA’s sharp script shapes its antagonists to be a caricature of the American right, mimicking how this population often places blame on immigrants for the country’s problems. It depicts the fear that we are gradually shifting toward an autocracy. Despite starting this project 20 years ago, it maintains its relevance in our modern political sphere. PTA manages to blend this moving story about revolutionaries with a beautiful father-daughter relationship arc, forming a unique and emotionally poignant narrative.

Take yourself to the theater this weekend, grab a bag of popcorn bigger than your head, and enjoy, arguably, the best movie of 2025.