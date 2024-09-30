No Eye Rolls Allowed: The Best Non-Cringey Romance Novels 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Is anyone else having a hard time getting into romance books? Romance books have become extremely popular in recent years, primarily due to the rise of exposure on social media. With trendy romance authors such as Emily Henry, Ali Hazelwood, Abby Jimenez and the controversial Colleen Hoover consistently publishing books, the romance genre has completely taken over the shelves. I’ve found myself conflicted with this rise of the romance genre and have struggled to find books that don’t make me physically cringe. If you’re like me and want to find the perfect romance book that won’t leave you feeling a little sick, here are some of my favorites!

One True Loves by Taylor Jenkins Reid

One True Loves is a masterclass of romance, with the perfect balance of relationships and plot. This book, written by the brilliant Taylor Jenkins Reid, follows Emma Blair, a woman who has found love twice in her life. The first time in her twenties with her high school sweetheart and daredevil, Jesse, who ends up going missing on their first wedding anniversary. Years later, she falls in love with her childhood friend, Sam, who asks her to marry her. Finally happy again and engaged, Emma receives a call that changes the trajectory of her life and paints the plot for the book. Jesse, her first love, is found alive and healthy and wants to return to Emma and their old life. The book follows Emma, as she tries to find her footing and ultimately decides who her one true love is. One True Loves had me hooked from the beginning to the end. Reid’s writing feels as if you are watching a movie, and this book reflects that style. From the minute I read the first page, I was engrossed and have to admit that I pretty much read this in one sitting. It’s fast-paced, has beautiful meanings and there is a perfect amount of chemistry between the main characters.

Funny You Should Ask by Elissa Sussman

Funny You Should Ask by Elissa Sussman was an immediate 5-star for me. Funny You Should Ask follows a ten-year journey between Chani Horowitz, a journalist, and Gabe Parker, a Hollywood heartthrob. Chani finally finds her break when she is hired to interview Gabe, her celebrity crush and the late James Bond. Both characters immediately hit it off and their interview turns into a thrilling weekend together as they get to know each other better. Ten years after the first interview, Chani is a successful writer and Gabe is a washed-up actor, struggling to get back into the industry. To get his name back out there, his PR team requests a second interview with Chani, causing the two to reunite for the first time in ten years. From the banter to the unique past and present formatting and timeline, this book completely spoke to me. I adored the relationship within this book and loved the plot. I was not bored at a single point as Chani and Gabe’s relationship really was the driving factor! This book is the ideal swoon-worthy romance book that will have you glued to the page immediately.

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe by Benjamin Alire Sáenz

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe is a beautifully written coming-of-age and romance novel, the first book of a duology. This book set in the late 1980s in El Paso, Texas follows two Mexican American teenagers and loners who struggle to find people to share their lives with but also with finding themselves. Aristotle and Dante, both with differing personalities, meet at the community pool and immediately hit it off, finding comfort in each other. As they get older, both boys navigate sexuality and culture and find each other sticking up and protecting each other. This book is not just about finding love but also encapsulates all the emotions of feeling like an outsider in life and trying to find your place. Author Benjamin Alire Sáenz has a poetic and moving style of writing that transports the reader into the story. I urge everyone to read this book and its sequel, Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World immediately!

Book Lovers by Emily Henry

I will be honest; I have mixed feelings about Emily Henry’s books. Henry, a popular romance writer, is known for her beloved novels such as Beach Read, People We Meet on Vacation and Happy Place. I enjoy her writing but sometimes have trouble connecting to her characters. Book Lovers, however, has the perfect balance of romance, plot and most importantly banter! Book Lovers follows Nora Stephens, a cutthroat literary agent, who reluctantly agrees to travel to Sunshine Falls, North Carolina to be with her sister. Her vacation is immediately halted when she continuously runs into Charlie Lastra, a fellow editor whom she knows from the city. Charlie and Nora’s history is not pleasant, however, and the two continue to butt heads in Sunshine Falls. As the book progresses, however, Nora realizes that her fellow editor might not be as different from her as she thought. I vividly remember reading this book on the plane and I loved it so much that it completely distracted me from the turbulence of the flight. Emily Henry not only wrote witty banter and an immersive setting but also touched on some deeper and more relatable topics such as grief and sibling dynamics. This book is such a well-rounded read that will have you obsessed with Nora and Charlie’s relationship and begging for Sunshine Falls to be a real place.

Love and Other Words by Christina Lauren

Love and Other Words, written by writing duo Christina Hobbs and Lauren Billings, is a meaningful story about finding and losing love. The novel follows Macy and Elliot who meet during their teenage years and bond over a love of reading. As the story progresses so does their relationship as they fall in love. They end up having an intense falling out and don’t reconnect until eleven years later. This book jumps from portions of then and now, which allows readers to fully connect to Macy and Elliot as they can see the characters grow and progress throughout life. Love and Other Words focuses on heavier topics as well, such as dealing with grief and how to overcome the losses of life. This book is a beautiful journey that will have readers wanting to learn more til the very end.

