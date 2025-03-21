The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Summer 2025 is looking like the summer of new action releases in the theaters. From new Marvel and DC movies to additional installments in classic franchises, this summer is promising to have some epic movie releases. Here are my top movie releases for this summer!

Thunderbolts*

The newest Marvel movie, Thunderbolts*, is hitting theaters on May 2nd. The movie is described as having A24 characteristics, as many A24 creatives have joined forces with Marvel. The writer and director of Beef directed the film and co-wrote with The Bear’s Joanna Calo. The cast is just as stacked as the crew. Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russel, and Olga Kurylenko are rounding out the misfit group of anti-avengers. The movie promises to take a new edgy tone for Marvel.

Fear Street: Prom Queen

The newest installment to the Fear Street franchise will be released on Netflix on May 16th. At the infamous Shadyside Hide, when an outsider is nominated to the prom court, the other girls start to mysteriously disappear. Directed by Matt Palmer, the movie promises to pay homage to the classic 80s slashers. The cast consists of Ariana Greenblatt from Barbie, David Iacono from The Summer I Turned Pretty, India Fowler from The Nevers, and many more talented youngsters.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

The eighth installment in the Mission: Impossible series is hitting theaters on May 23rd. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning follows Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt on many more daring adventures. Christoper McQuarrie, the director of the newest installment, also directed the previous two films. Alongside Tom Cruise, Vanessa Kirby, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Basset, and Hayley Atwell round out this stellar cast.

How to Train Your Dragon

The beloved animated film How to Train Your Dragon has been adapted into a live-action version. Mason Thames, best known for his role in the horror film The Black Phone, plays the iconic and lovable Hiccup. Nico Parker, best known for her role in The Last of Us, plays opposite Thames as Astrid. The movie is directed and written by Dean DeBlois, who wrote the original screenplay for the cartoon film. How to Train Your Dragon is hitting theaters on June 13th.

F1

F1 follows a Formula One driver who comes out of retirement, played by Brad Pitt. Pitt’s character then becomes a mentor and teammate to a younger driver played by Damson Idris. The film is sure to be a cinematic masterpiece as it will allow audiences to feel as if they are in Formula One cars. F1 is directed and written by Joseph Kosinski, who is best known for directing Top Gun: Maverick. What makes this movie so special is that it was filmed on actual F1 racetracks and includes the current drivers of F1. This movie, poised to be the summer’s blockbuster, is hitting theaters on June 27th.

Jurassic World Rebirth

Jurassic World Rebirth, releasing in theaters on July 2nd, begins a new era in the Jurassic Universe. The movie, led by major talents Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johannson, takes place five years post-Jurassic World Dominion, following the two as they attempt to extract the DNA of the three largest dinosaurs for a life-saving cure. The movie, directed by Gareth Edwards, is sure to be just as exciting as the previous Jurassic films.

Superman

The newest Superman movie begins a new era of DC movies by director James Gunn, who is best known for his work on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. This movie, packed with a star-studded cast, follows Superman as he reconciles his alien heritage and human upbringing. David Corenswet plays Clark Kent alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. The newest DC film hits theaters on July 11th.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Know What You Did Last Summer is the legacy sequel to the classic 1997 horror film of the same name. The upcoming horror movie will feature the return of Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr., reprising their roles as Julie James and Ray Bronson from the franchise’s first two movies. The upcoming movie will feature some of this generation’s biggest stars, such as Madelyn Cline, Lola Tung, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Tyriq Withers, and Chase Sui Wonders. I Know What You Did Last Summer will hit theaters on July 18th.

