My Favorite Pittsburgh References In The Pitt

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have never been a fan of medical dramas, but The Pitt has caught my eye. I think its format is very unique (each season is just one shift, with each episode representing one hour), but I also love that it takes place in Pittsburgh, a city I deeply love! I haven’t watched every episode, but I mainly keep up through word of mouth and TikTok/Twitter. Here are some of my favorite Pittsburgh mentions that have been on The Pitt!

Freedom House Ambulance In Season 1, Episode 8, Dr. Langdon and Dr. Robby treat a patient who was a medic for Freedom House Ambulance Services. Freedom House was the first EMS program in the country to be staffed by paramedics who knew more than just basic first aid. All of them were African-American, and it first served Pittsburgh’s Hill District. It’s a really interesting and inspiring part of Pittsburgh’s history, so if you want to learn more about the paramedics, watch this documentary! Anthrocon Every year at the beginning of July, Downtown Pittsburgh hosts a furry convention called Anthrocon. So, it’s no surprise that Season 2—which takes place on July 4th—would feature a furry. This patient comes in with heat exhaustion, and there’s a really funny conversation she has with Santos. Wholey’s Market In Season 1, Episode 9, the popular Strip District seafood market Wholey’s gets a mention. However, Dr. Langdon pronounces the name wrong! He says it like “Holey’s,” but it’s pronounced more like “Woolies.” The Pitt might need a Yinzer dialect coach… Pino’s Earlier in Season 2, a patient calls this Point Breeze restaurant “the best Italian in town.” I’ve tried a lot of Italian food in Pittsburgh, and now Pino’s is next on my list! I heard the restaurant also experienced a spike in visits after they were mentioned. The “40th and Butler Art Gallery” This is probably the most iconic Pittsburgh mention, just because it’s completely wrong. At the corner of these streets, which converge in Lawrenceville, is not a prestigious art gallery, but a Wendy’s. This location had such a great opportunity to capitalize on the callout and throw a pop-up art show or have a “The Pitt Burger,” but unfortunately they didn’t! It still makes me laugh, though.

Love or hate their Pittsburgh references, I’m glad the city is getting more national appreciation. Catch the season finale of The Pitt on April 16!