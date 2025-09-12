This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Under the bright lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium at the US Open, the tennis stars serve looks. The US Open, the final Grand Slam of the year, showcases the very best tennis in the world. Not only are some of the greatest players hitting the court with their best game, but they’re also hitting the court in style. Here are my favorite looks from the US Open.

Coco Gauff It’s no surprise that the 21-year-old tennis star had my favorite look of the tournament. Gauff, who has been partnering with New Balance since she was 14, once again rocked a new kit as part of her New Balance collaboration. The kit featured a burgundy crop top and a pleated white skirt. Tasteful accents such as the red waistband of the skirt, her headband, and matching red ankle socks pulled the look together. During walkouts and post-match interviews, she paired the kit with a sleek New Balance varsity-style jacket. The outfit paid tribute to the kit she wore during her historic run to win the US Open back in 2023. Although she was knocked out this year by Naomi Osaka, her kit and smart play were both extremely memorable. Venus WIlliams It’s so good to see Venus Williams back in a Grand Slam. At 45 years old, the seven-time Grand Slam winner reminded everyone why she’s one of the most iconic tennis players of all time. Throughout the tournament, she wore custom pieces from a variety of designers, including Khaite and Lacoste. My favorite look of hers came during her Women’s Doubles Second Round match. She wore a gray and white pleated mesh minidress from the brand Who Decides War. The design was sleek and modern, with incredible movement on the court thanks to its flowy skirt. She paired the outfit with a white visor, white shorts underneath and white sneakers. Williams truly made the US Open her runway. Carlos Alcaraz The world No. 2 not only debuted a shaved head at the Open this year, but also a striking new Nike kit. His outfit, from the NikeCourt NYC collection, came in a bold plum color. With his signature sleeveless jersey and matching shorts, the kit looked electric on the court. Statement jackets have definitely been a trend at the Open this year, and Alcaraz joined in with a plum jacket layered over his kit. Taylor Townsend The world No. 1 in doubles, Taylor Townsend, has not only solidified herself as a tennis icon but can now add fashion icon to the list. At the Open, she debuted her own apparel line. Partnering with designer Alexander John, she created her “TT” logo collection. The line incorporated a variety of themes, including a phoenix-inspired look to symbolize her career and even a kit with T. Rex footprints along the shoulders and waistband, paying homage to her 4-year-old son, who loves dinosaurs. Townsend decided to create her own clothing line after struggling to secure a sponsorship, and she absolutely nailed the collection. Frances Tiafoe No one has as much swagger on the court as Frances Tiafoe. The world No. 17 recently began a partnership with Lululemon in 2025 after his contract with Nike ended. His kit included a short-sleeve shirt and shorts, both featuring a black tiger-stripe print. The bold red set popped perfectly against the blue court. He accessorized with matching red headbands, wristbands and socks. Although his run at the Open was cut short, his bold kit left a lasting impact.

The 2025 US Open reminded us that tennis is more than a sport; it’s a fashion moment. From designer collaborations to personal storytelling stitched into fabrics, the athletes made the court their runway, ensuring their looks will be remembered long after the final match point.