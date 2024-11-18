My Controversial Thanksgiving Food Ranking

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

Thanksgiving is often a forgotten holiday. Falling right between the cult-followed Halloween and Christmas, many are eager to move straight through fall and into one of the most popular holidays of the year. Despite this, Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays! It may have a complicated history (here are some resources for Indigenous Peoples Day), but I still view Thanksgiving as a time to get together with your community, whatever that may look like, and spend time reflecting in preparation for the year ahead.

As a Thanksgiving connoisseur, I took it upon myself to rank popular Thanksgiving foods. My takes may be controversial to some, but these are just my preferences!

Cranberry Sauce I know this one may stir up an argument. I’ve tried all types of cranberry sauce: homemade, canned, etc., but it just doesn’t blow me away. It’s a nice side dish, but if it was missing from the table, I wouldn’t count it as a loss. Stuffing Again, stuffing never really blows my mind. It’s a nice addition when done right, but I prefer other carbohydrates on my plate. I usually end up eating a small portion, but I never go back for seconds. Pie I have a sweet tooth, no doubt about that, but pie is probably my least favorite dessert. Usually, in the spirit of the holiday, I have a small slice with a heaping scoop of ice cream, but again, I never go back for a second piece. I usually prefer fruit pies, like apple or cherry, but something about the consistency peeves me out. Overall, pies are fine, but I tend to prefer other desserts. Roasted Vegetables I love a good vegetable. When seasoned and cooked just right, roasted green beans or carrots really hit the spot. They balance out the hearty, dense side dishes and add nice seasonal flavor. So why aren’t they ranked higher? As much as I love vegetables, they are for sure not the best thing on the table. Biscuits/Rolls Every time I go to a restaurant with free bread, I end up eating so much that I’m not as hungry for dinner. Thanksgiving dinner is no different. Something about those fluffy, buttery Hawaiian rolls is just irresistible. Without question, I end up eating at least three with my actual meal, and at least 2 more throughout the evening. Turkey Now for the star of the show: the turkey. I know some people have strong feelings about turkey in general, but when done right, it can be great. Seasoned well and cooked perfectly, I have no complaints! While some families prefer chicken or ham on Thanksgiving, turkey just feels right to me. Mashed Potatoes Mashed potatoes were my favorite food growing up. I asked for them on my birthday or whenever my mom needed an extra dish at the dinner table. With a heavy dose of milk and butter, mashed potatoes are the perfect side starch. Mac and Cheese One of my other favorite foods growing up, and to this day; there is something about mac and cheese on Thanksgiving that hits different. My mom has an amazing homemade recipe and adds an extra special treat for the holiday: lobster. It’s a spin on an already yummy dish that makes it unique and different from regular mac and cheese. Green Bean Casserole Now for the winner, my personal favorite Thanksgiving dish is green bean casserole! Not only are green beans my favorite vegetable, but I love mushrooms. A good casserole mixed with cream of mushroom soup and crispy onions…incredible. I love green bean casserole so much that I used to ask for it on my birthday. Whether homemade or from the microwave, this casserole is a necessity on my Thanksgiving table.

Whether or not you found yourself in opposition or agreement with this ranking, I hope it got you excited for this holiday season. Enjoy your time with family, friends, and loved ones, and enjoy your delicious food, whatever that looks like!