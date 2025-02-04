Must-Have Super Bowl Snackies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

If you are anything like me, the Super Bowl always revolves around its food instead of the game. Not only are there good commercials, there are also so many good snacks and meals this time of year. As I try to understand the momentous game, I will be eating loads of delicious snacks! As the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Kansas City Chiefs, here are seven must have Super Bowl snack ideas!

Buffalo Chicken dip Not only is this a necessity for any party, it is super easy to do! This popular dish has always been a football staple in my home. I’ve found that @tiniyounger on Instagram and TikTok has an amazing recipe for buffalo chicken dip. Although, if you want an easier recipe, I would definitely recommend @amberdowty’s recipe for this popular dish. Football Charcuterie Board If you are the artsy friend in your group and want everybody to complement your amazing skills, this is the perfect dish for you! There are so many options to create with when you are shopping at your local grocery store. Pan of nachos This is such an easy snack item to do and, if you’re anything like me, I live for all types of nacho toppings. You can easily grab a sheet pan and load them up with all of your favorites. You can also add your favorite dips, such as salsa, queso, and even spinach dip, to make the nachos even more flavorful. cookies I don’t know about you, but I would need a sweet treat after all those salty snacks. An easy part about this game day dessert is that you don’t even have to bake them yourself if you don’t want to. You can buy pre-made cookies or pre-made cookie dough at any grocery store. There are so many options depending on what type of cookie you are in the mood for as well! s’mores dip This dessert snack may seem difficult to make at first, but I assure you it is easy to make and delicious to eat! If you own an air fryer, all you need to do is put your marshmallows and chocolate on a sheet and fry them at 350 degrees for 5-7 minutes. Another way of making this awesome dish is by using your oven for the same amount of time! Corn dogs This fried item was a staple of my childhood! You can make this odd dish a tradition during the big game. You can either make them at home or go to the frozen food selection in your local grocery store. A great recipe I found on social media platforms for homemade corn dogs is @lettoddcook on Instagram or TikTok. game day sliders If you’re feeling like you need a small meal during the game, you should try making sliders. Sliders have so much variety! You can make deli meat sliders (turkey, ham, salami, etc.) or burger sliders (beef, chicken, veggie). You have an unlimited amount of meats, veggies, cheese and bread options so everyone can be happy! A staple with sliders for my friends and family is using rolls as the bread. On the other hand, if you are not sure you want to personally make this dish, you can pick up sliders at many grocery stores or catering places.

Overall, there is so many delectable Super Bowl snacks to choose from! The options are limitless, but those are some of my all-time favs. From throwing a party to having a cozy night in, I would absolutely recommend putting together some of these popular Super Bowl dishes.