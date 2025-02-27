The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Amidst the drastic changes in weather during the transition between the harsh winter and the gentle spring, we, burdened by various pressures of life, are prone to both psychological and physical sickness. In moments of that melancholy, we need some stimulation to relax our nerves, enabling us to embrace a brighter tomorrow and engage in activities. On such days, listening to the distinctive sounds of art offers a method of relaxation, and watching a film is always a perfect choice. In these somewhat sick times, allow yourself to unwind by following the beauty of cinema.

Ratatouille : A Celebration of Culinary Passion and Emotion

Pixar’s classic animation Ratatouille explains that the essence of food lies in the artwork made by a chef who savors life with all his heart and has touched the hearts of countless people, with its portrayal of the most touching truths and delicacies. Inspired by Auguste Gusteau’s origins to becoming a chef, Remy, a mouse who is not afraid of his own insignificance, drifts into France as if by fate to Gusteau’s restaurant where he meets the shy apprentice Linguini. The pair become chefs together by cooking seamlessly in the kitchen. Unlike ordinary movies depicting protagonists chasing their dreams, Ratouille portrays the point that food empathizes with the human soul. The most moving scene is when Anton Ego, a leading food critic, tastes Remy’s ratatouille, a French mixed vegetable casserole, which is also the soul and title of the entire movie, and his thoughts go back to the dishes that his gentle mother carefully cooked for him in his childhood. Interspersed with love and care, the food no longer tastes or has rigid ratings, inviting us to savor not just the flavors of the food but the memories and emotions it carries with it.

Forrest Gump : A Journey of Love, Fate, and Endurance

Feathers flying at the beginning and end of the movie, living like a gift box of different flavored chocolates, these classic shots make Forrest Gump mesmerizing and touching even after a long time. The feathers in the movie may represent the vagaries of fate, but where each feather lands is destiny. Just like all kinds of characters in the film, Lieutenant Dan once wanted to die on the battlefield, but he was saved by Gump and ushered into a new life—and Gump, together with his business, became a rich man. When Gump’s leg band gets stuck, his mom does not let passers-by stare and tells Gump that everyone is equal. Jenny, the love of Gump’s life, the only girl willing to give him a seat, is a girl who has spent her whole life wandering and aching but whose soul has always been free and independent, and whose nature is kind and courageous. Gump, who never stops running, and who never stops loving, just like when Jenny yells at him to run when he is chased and beaten up as a little boy. Through all these sorrows and joys, one realizes that sincerity and love cross sharp wounds and make life blossom.

Spirited Away : A Journey of Self-Discovery, Love, and Redemption

In the dreamy days of childhood summers, we may have all ventured into a mystical world completely different from the modern reality we know, a land inhabited by extraordinary creatures and realms. Much like a Japanese version of Alice in Wonderland, Spirited Away weaves together dreams and reality to embark on a young girl’s enchanting journey. Chihiro enters the bustling bathhouse street, and her adventure begins when her parents are turned into pigs for their indulgence in food, prompting Chihiro to embark on a mission to save them. Stripped of her birth name by Witch Yubaba, Chihiro’s name becomes Sen. Chihiro’s companion, Haku, can’t remember his own name, but always remembers Chihiro’s name. Their encounter originated when Chihiro was young. He was originally a dragon in the river, accompanying and caring for Chihiro silently along the way. All the people she meets on her journey become her mentors and friends, and she begins to redeem her soul in the fantasy world. Despite being a young girl, Chihiro’s love and kindness never waver. Spirited Away is not just a tale of adventure but a profound narrative of love, growth, and the healing power of empathy and compassion, reminding us that even in the most magical worlds, the purest connections are born from the heart.

It : A Reflection on Fear, Courage, and the Human Spirit