Missed the Vice President Debate 2024? Let Me Summarize it for You

With the presidential election creeping up, the Vice Presidential Debate has been a hot topic on everyone’s mind. Taking place last Tuesday, October 1st, the debate was the perfect way to kick off the spooky season. As someone from the great swing state of Pennsylvania, I think that now it’s more necessary than ever to do research on candidates before casting a vote. However, if you can’t fit the ninety-minute debate into your midterm study schedule, let me sum up the main points for you.

The language and tone used by both men were surprisingly respectful, for the most part. Compared to the Pence-Harris debate from 2020, though, anything sounds civil. However, regardless of this generally well-mannered speech, both nominees frequently avoided the questions they were asked. After one moderator asked the first question, directed at Vance, his reply began with, “I want to answer the question, but I want to actually give an introduction to myself a little bit…” It was, of course, a thinly veiled tactic to make himself seem more of a down-to-earth guy than the politician he is.

The moderators got straight to the point, centering the first question about the United States’ involvement in the Israel-Palestine conflict. Disappointingly, but not surprisingly, both candidates gave non-answers that generally suggested that America take a passive role. After quickly discussing his support of Israel, Tim Walz turned the question into a critique of Donald Trump’s worthiness to serve. Also, hearing J.D. Vance refer to Palestinians as “the bad guys,” left a bad taste in many viewer’s mouths.

Speaking of Vance’s odd phrasings, in addressing climate change, he referred to the study of how carbon emissions affect the climate as “weird science.” He spent half of his time intended for a discussion of climate change to discuss Hurricane Helene. Although the moderator used the hurricane as a transition, it was clear enough that the question was primarily meant to address climate change. Following this answer, Walz offered his condolences to the victims before providing vague plans to lessen the effects of climate change while simultaneously creating jobs.

The discussion on immigration went just about as swimmingly as one would expect. Vance claimed that southern immigrants were not only bringing fentanyl into the states and stealing proud, American jobs, but also that they were using children as drug mules. Walz responded by stating that even if Trump was elected, he would do little to help with the “immigration crisis.”

Following arguably the most immature part of the debate, where both men tried to talk over each other to the point where their microphones were cut, the moderators asked about their economic plans.

Walz summarized his plan to provide tax credits before reminding the audience that he came from a middle-class working family. Vance claimed that Harris has not and would not do anything to help the economy, before reminding the audience that he does in fact have children. There were a lot of references to the candidates’ own families and upbringings. They spent more time talking about their own experience being part of a middle-class family than explaining how they would make life easier for the middle class.

Many voters were waiting for the topic of LGBTQ+ rights and or healthcare to be mentioned but to no avail. Based on the language used in the other parts of the debate, it’s likely the discussion would have revolved around non-answers and references to their own upbringings.

On the topic of abortion, Walz refuted the concept of supporting termination in the ninth month and cited two specific women who would have benefited greatly from having an abortion, which they were unfortunately denied. Following this, Vance admitted that the American people do not trust Republicans on women’s healthcare and that he would do all he could to regain their trust. He stated that he was simply “pro-family.”

There were a few other points made about housing, gun control, and health insurance, but once again, the answers were laced with anecdotes and general straying from the question. In any case, the Vice Presidential candidates gave a similar performance that the presidential candidates did, and not many new points were brought up. If anything, I hope that after reading this, you go and watch the debate for yourself to form your own opinions about the candidates. Regardless, take this as a reminder to register to vote and/or request a mail-in ballot!